Red Sox acquire reliever Adam Ottavino in trade with Yankees

Ottavino, 35, was dominant in the first year of the deal, posting a 1.90 ERA with 11.9 strikeouts and 5.4 walks per nine innings over 66⅓ innings. But then he struggled badly in 2020, with a 5.89 ERA, 12.3 strikeouts and 4.4 walks per nine innings.

Ottavino, a Northeastern alumnus, is entering the final season of a three-year, $27 million deal he signed in the offseason of 2018-19 — a winter in which the Sox expressed interest in him but backed off once they re-signed Nate Eovaldi.

In a rare deal with their foremost rivals, the Red Sox swung a trade with the Yankees to acquire reliever Adam Ottavino and prospect Frank German, a major league source confirmed. In exchange, the Red Sox will send a player to be named later to New York.

Advertisement

Typically one of the hardest pitchers in the majors to barrel thanks to a low three-quarters arm slot and a nasty fastball/cutter/slider combination, Ottavino saw a huge spike in the hard contact he yielded in 2020, going from an average exit velocity of 85.6 miles per hour in 2019 to 90.6.

Before joining the Yankees, Ottavino spent parts of eight years in the big leagues with the Cardinals (who selected him in the first round of the 2006 draft) and Rockies (2012-18).

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Sox will pick up most of Ottavino’s $8 million salary for 2021 along with a $3 million deferred signing bonus in 2022; according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Yankees will cover $850,000 of the 2021 salary.

While Ottavino’s salary is somewhat high for a reliever coming off a down year, the Sox are not only betting on his bounceback but also acquiring a prospect in German, a 23-year-old righthander from Florida. The 2018 fourth-round selection did not pitch in 2020 due to the minor league shutdown.

Advertisement

But in 2019, he showed promise as an athletic pitcher with a quick arm who throws strikes while featuring a plus fastball and projectable slider. He logged 16 starts in High-A in 2019, forging a 3.79 ERA with 9.7 strikeouts and 4.1 walks per nine innings. One evaluator who’d seen him working at up to 98 along with a slider that showed hard, late bit saw him as having the tools and makeup to start in the big leagues, but with a chance to advance quickly as a bullpen arm.

The player who will be sent by the Red Sox to the Yankees remains unknown, but New York’s primary motivation in the deal appears to be salary relief.

The deal marks a rarity, as the Red Sox and Yankees have made just two trades in the last 35 years: One in 2014, when the Sox sent Stephen Drew to New York for Kelly Johnson at the trade deadline, and another in 1997, when the Sox shipped Mike Stanley to New York for pitcher Tony Armas Jr., who later was sent to Montreal in the Pedro Martínez deal.

The addition of Ottavino pushes the Red Sox payroll for luxury tax purposes to roughly $200 million for 2021 – roughly $10 million below the luxury tax threshold. Assuming the team wants to stay below that threshold in 2021, it would likely need to trade one or players to free payroll space if it pursues any further additions beyond role players.

Advertisement

The trade was first reported by Lindsay Adler of The Athletic. Joel Sherman of the New York Post was first to report the inclusion of German.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.