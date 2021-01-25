A guide to the 2021 Super Bowl

The opponent will be the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs , led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After a one-year hiatus, Tom Brady finds himself back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years, and the 10th time in his career. He makes this trip as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his previous nine appearances came with the Patriots.

Here are all the details for Super Bowl Sunday.

What to know

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Home team: Tampa Bay

Away team: Kansas City

Halftime entertainment: the Weeknd

National anthem: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

How they got here

Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers went 11-5 to finish second in the NFC South and enter the playoffs as the No. 5 seed. After defeating Washington, 31-23, in the wild-card round, they won at New Orleans, 30-20, in the divisional round, then defeated Green Bay, 31-26, in the conference championship.

Kansas City: The Chiefs went 14-2 to win the AFC West and capture the No. 1 seed. They defeated Cleveland, 22-17, in the divisional round, then they dispatched Buffalo, 38-24, in the conference championship.

Notable

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got the better of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 29. Jason Behnken/Associated Press

▪ This will be the fifth meeting between Brady and Mahomes, with the pair having split the previous four.

▪ The two teams met earlier this season in Tampa, with the Chiefs prevailing, 27-24, in Week 12. The Buccaneers have won seven in a row since then.

▪ Brady is the fourth quarterback to lead two different teams to the Super Bowl, joining Craig Morton (Cowboys, Broncos), Kurt Warner (Rams, Cardinals), and Peyton Manning (Colts, Broncos).

▪ The Buccaneers are just the fifth team to win three road playoff games to reach the Super Bowl since the wild-card system began in 1970. The 1985 Patriots were the first team to do so. The other three — the 2005 Steelers, the 2007 Giants, and the 2010 Packers — went on to win the Super Bowl.

▪ The NFL announced that 7,500 health-care workers will be among the 22,000 fans in attendance for the game.

▪ The Buccaneers will be the first NFL team to play in a Super Bowl held in their home venue.

▪ Chiefs coach Andy Reid is in the Super Bowl for the third time in his 22-year career, and is looking to lead Kansas City to a repeat.

▪ This is the second time Brady will face a Super Bowl team coached by Reid. The two met 16 years ago when the Patriots defeated the Eagles, 24-21, in Super Bowl XXXIX.

▪ Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has won two league Coach of the Year awards, with Indianapolis in 2012 and Arizona in 2014, but this is his first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach.

▪ Brady will extend his record as the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV officials

Referee Carl Cheffers (second Super Bowl), umpire Fred Bryan (second), down judge Sarah Thomas (first), line judge Rusty Baynes (second), field judge James Coleman (first), side judge Eugene Hall (second), back judge Dino Paganelli (second).

Postseason shares

Game Team Amount Wild Card Game (Div. Winner) $33,000 (Other) $30,000 Divisional Playoff Game $33,000 Conference Championship Game $59,000 Super Bowl (Winning Team) $130,000 (Losing Team) $65,000 Pro Bowl (Winning Team) $70,000 (in 2019) (Losing Team) $35,000 SOURCE : NFL

Last Super Bowl appearance and records

Tampa Bay: This is the second Super Bowl appearance for the Buccaneers; they won Super Bowl XXXVII 18 years ago.

Kansas City: This is the fourth Super Bowl for the Chiefs. They are 2-1 and are looking to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Patriots pulled the trick by winning Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX 16 years ago.

Past Super Bowls in Tampa

Tampa Stadium

XVIII: Raiders 38, Redskins 9 on Jan. 22, 1984

XXV: Giants 20, Bills 19 on Jan. 27, 1991

Raymond James Stadium

XXXV: Ravens 34, Giants 7 on Jan. 28, 2001

XLIII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23 on Feb. 1, 2009

Oldest winning coaches in the Super Bowl

Bruce Arians is in his first Super Bowl as a head coach. Butch Dill/Associated Press

Bruce Arians, 68, would become the oldest coach to win if the Buccaneers are victorious.

Andy Reid, 62, would move ahead of Pete Carroll and become the fourth-oldest coach if the Chiefs win.

Coach Team Super Bowl Years Days Bill Belichick New England LIII 66 293 Tom Coughlin New York Giants XLVI 65 158 Dick Vermeil St. Louis XXXIV 63 92 Pete Carroll Seattle XLVIII 62 140 Andy Reid Kansas City LIV 61 320 SOURCE : NFL

Oldest to play in the Super Bowl

Tom Brady will become the oldest player to play in a Super Bowl.

Player Team Super Bowl Years Days Tom Brady Tampa Bay LV 43 192 Matt Stover Indianapolis XLIV 42 11 Jeff Feagles New York Giants XLII 41 333 Matt Bryant Atlanta LI 41 252 Mike Horan St. Louis XXXIV 40 363 SOURCE : NFL

About the Lombardi Trophy

From the NFL: The winning team receives permanent possession of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a sterling silver trophy created by Tiffany & Co. The trophy was named for the late Vince Lombardi before Super Bowl V.

The trophy is a regulation-size silver football mounted in a kicking position on a pyramid-like stand of three concave sides. The trophy stands 20.75 inches tall, weighs 107.3 ounces, and is valued in excess of $25,000.

Future Super Bowls

Super Bowl LVI: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, Feb. 6, 2022

Super Bowl LVII: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2023

Super Bowl LVIII: TBD, Feb. 11, 2024

Super Bowl LIX: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025

