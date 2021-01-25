Tight end Greg Olsen announces retirement, will take TV job

“Proud of what I was able to accomplish in this league, proud of the relationships and everything that the game has given me,” Olsen said on Fox. “But sometimes, when it’s time it’s time, and my time in the NFL now has come to an end. I’m excited for the next chapter.”

The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen, 35, played for the Bears, Panthers, and Seahawks.

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen announced Sunday he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst.

In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers.

Advertisement

Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.

Report: Lions to hire Dorsey for front office

The Detroit Lions are expected to hire John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing sources informed of the situation.

The former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns general manager spent 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles as a consultant, helping with college and pro scouting. He’s expected to have a more significant role in the move to Detroit.

The Lions are also expected to hire Ray Agnew as assistant GM, according to the NFL Network. Agnew served alongside new Lions GM Brad Holmes as the Rams’ director of pro personnel for the past four seasons.

New coach may not placate Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is not expected to back off his demand to be traded, no matter who the Texans hire as their head coach, ESPN reported.

The Texans are expected to request a second interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and could ask for a second interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Sunday’s AFC Championship game, ESPN reported.

Advertisement

Frazier privately has told some people that he thinks he has a legitimate chance to land the Texans’ job and has tried assembling a coaching staff in the event that he does. Bieniemy had a strong staff, but some of his candidates are beginning to accept other jobs.

Watson has been upset with the Texans over, among other issues, the process they used to hire general manager Nick Caserio. After he had made some recommendations for people he wanted the team to speak with, Caserio was quickly hired.



