Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski recreate ‘Bad Boy For Life’ video after NFC Championship win

The Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, on Sunday to win the AFC title for the second straight year. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will now look to become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in Sunday’s NFC Championship game. It is Brady’s 10th appearance in the Super Bowl, extending his record for most Super Bowl appearances by one player.

Joining Brady in the Super Bowl is Rob Gronkowski, who will play in his fifth title game (Gronkowski was injured for Super Bowl LI).

And the two former Patriots batterymates are celebrating.

Late Sunday evening, Brady posted a video on his social media pages of him and Gronkowski heading to the team plane. Both players had a smirk on their faces, with Gronkowski flashing his “NFC Champions” T-shirt, and neither saying a word as P. Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life” played in the background. Brady simply captioned the post by writing “W.”

If the video looks familiar to you, you’re not mistaken.

Brady and Gronkowski did the same thing after defeating the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

Brady and Gronkowski only connected for once in Sunday’s game, with Gronkowski taking a screen pass 29 yards down the field in the fourth quarter. The play ended up paying off as it set the Buccaneers up for a field goal that extended their lead to 31-23.

Once Brady, Gronkowski, and the Buccaneers touch back down in Tampa, they won’t have to leave home for the rest of the season. They will become the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium as Raymond James Stadium will host Super Bowl LV.

