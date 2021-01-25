Tom Brady said Bob Kraft reached out after Buccaneers’ win over Packers

King didn’t have details of the conversation, but asked Brady if this playoff run feels “different from the Super Bowls in New England.”

Tom Brady heard from at least one old friend after he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Green Bay Packers and into Super Bowl LV.

Brady took the high road.

“It’s hard to compare—it’s not worth it comparing any of that to me,” Brady told King. “It doesn’t really matter. It’s an incredible feeling and to win a conference championship is incredible. To win a Super Bowl championship is one of the great feelings in the world. But they don’t give these away. Obviously, everything’s different this year, with us being at home. I’m sure it’ll feel like just another game, although we all know it’s just not another game.”

Brady’s comment to King isn’t the first time this season that Brady punted on speaking about the Patriots. During the Patriots’ four-game losing streak in November, Brady said he still has “a lot of relationships with a lot of teammates” from his time in New England.

“I wish everybody the best all the time,” Brady told reporters then. “I don’t ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best. I certainly wish for our team to play its best. Maybe the only team I don’t root for is the team we’re playing on that particular Sunday.

“Other than that, it’s just about us being the best we can be, working hard every day to put ourselves in a great position to be successful.”

A number of Brady’s former teammates from his days in New England took to social media to offer their own congratulations after Sunday’s game.