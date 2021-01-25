Tom Brady’s parents had COVID-19 at the start of 2020 NFL season

As the younger Brady was set to make his debut in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers’ new quarterback, his parents were battling COVID-19 at home, with Tom Sr. eventually requiring hospitalization.

Tom Brady Sr. had never missed one of his son’s games. Not during his college career at Michigan, nor in his 20 seasons in New England.

“When the season started this year, I was in the hospital with COVID, for almost three weeks,” Brady Sr. told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “And my wife was sick with COVID at the same time. We didn’t even see the first two games. I was sick as a dog, and my wife was sick as a dog.”

It’s not the first health scare for Brady’s parents. During the 2016 season, his mother Galynn battled cancer. After recovering, she participated in a pregame ceremony at Gillette Stadium during the 2017 season along with Tom Sr. as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign.

Fortunately, Galynn managed to avoid being hospitalized, as one of her daughters is a nurse and was able to take care of her while Tom Sr. was in the hospital.

“We’re just representative of 25 million Americans who’ve had this stuff so far, so it’s nothing to shake a stick at,” Brady Sr. said.

Both parents have recovered and hope to be in Tampa to see their son play in his 10th Super Bowl and go for his seventh title.

“We’re fine. It’s just one of those experiences,” said Brady Sr. “For our family, starting out the season, football was the least important thing in the world.”

