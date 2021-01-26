Finally, conductor Anna Rakitina makes her BSO debut

Her official debut was scheduled for a prime Sunday afternoon slot on opening weekend of the 2020 Tanglewood season. A Symphony Hall subscription series concert was to come during the 2020-21 season. Coronavirus sent all those plans out the window. But this week, the Boston audience will at last get to see Rakitina conduct as she leads the BSO in pieces by Arvo Pärt, Prokofiev, and Stravinsky in a made-for-streaming program on the orchestra’s website, which will be available for 30 days after its Jan. 28 premiere.

Anna Rakitina’s tenure as Boston Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor hasn’t gone as planned, to put it mildly. In the fall of 2019, the Russian conductor became the second woman in BSO history to assume the two-year post, and she spent a month in Boston observing rehearsals, working with the orchestra alongside music director Andris Nelsons, and waiting in the wings during concerts should a last-minute conductor swap become necessary.

Advertisement

Rakitina was quite disappointed by the cancellation; she has still never been to Tanglewood she revealed in a phone interview from Russia last week. During the pandemic, she has spent most of her time with family in Moscow, and she has used the forced downtime to pursue extramusical hobbies including painting and figure skating. She also led a few concerts in Europe when cases receded.

“I caught the small gap between the lockdowns,” she said. “Of course, we all miss our profession and our time on the podium, but what can we do?”

Rakitina rehearsed with the BSO for a few sessions before recording her BSO Now concert in December. The increased distance between the podium and musicians presented a challenge, she said. But the orchestra understands the conductor so well, she found there was little need to speak.

“The advantage of this process is that you have several tries, so if something goes wrong in the first take we have another one,” she said. “But of course we certainly miss the audience of a live concert, and [the orchestra’s] live sound is much different from their recorded one.”

Advertisement

It’s possible that Rakitina’s two-year term will pass without her ever conducting before a live audience. But no matter how long it takes for the orchestra to resume live performances, Boston audiences will get at least one chance to see the assistant conductor on the podium. “Anna will be part of the first in-person season which the BSO presents, whenever that might be,” said BSO artistic administrator Anthony Fogg in an e-mail.

BSO NOW

Anna Rakitina conducts works by Arvo Pärt, Prokofiev, and Stravinsky. Also featuring chamber music by Missy Mazzoli. Available Jan. 28. www.bso.org/now

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.