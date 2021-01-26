fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

‘Great and Small’ solace for trying times

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated January 26, 2021, 59 minutes ago
Nicholas Ralph in "All Creatures Great and Small."
Nicholas Ralph in "All Creatures Great and Small."Matt Squire/Playground Television and PBS via AP

There is a coronavirus factor when it comes to TV. People are watching more than ever, looking for good, smart shows, of course, but also sometimes looking simply for ESCAPE ― escape from lockdown, escape from the fear of getting COVID-19, escape from the grief for those who’ve died of it, escape from the economic effects of it, and, of course, escape from a political world that remains unstable. A show can be good, or merely good-ish, or even bad-ish (see: “Emily in Paris”), but if it successfully takes you out of the here and now for a few hours, it has done its job for now.

Which brings me to “All Creatures Great and Small,” a current PBS “Masterpiece” series based, like an earlier BBC series, on the books by Alf Wight (published under the pen name James Herriot). The Sunday night show on GBH 2 — six episodes and a Christmas special — more than does a good job of taking you far away from the present tense. It falls into the category of good-ish, as well as picturesque (no ish), wholesome, and utterly soothing. It’s easy on the soul and on the eyes, as it follows a veterinarian in the 1930s practicing for the first time in the spectacular English countryside. The show is a veterinary procedural, but it’s also about decency, humanism, and love.

Nicholas Ralph stars as the shy James, who winds up working for and living with a tough-loving, exacting, and ultimately kind vet named Siegfried (Samuel West). Siegfried, still grieving his wife, makes the book-smart James work hard, and so do the local farmers, who aren’t accustomed to younger faces and new methods. Before long, Siegfried’s carefree brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), also a new vet, joins the household, which is run by the affectionate Mrs. Audrey Hall (Anna Madeley). The four form a family of sorts, with all of them developing romantic attractions of some sort. (The late Diana Rigg does make a brief appearance in the series, by the way, as a dog owner.)

People helping animals, people quietly falling in love, people romping through the green dales, people valuing honor … it’s all lovely and comforting. It will transport you to a world far from our own, a place where character and service matter. And unlike a few recent “Masterpiece” series, a second season is guaranteed; it has already been renewed.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

