‘Great and Small’ solace for trying times

There is a coronavirus factor when it comes to TV. People are watching more than ever, looking for good, smart shows, of course, but also sometimes looking simply for ESCAPE ― escape from lockdown, escape from the fear of getting COVID-19, escape from the grief for those who’ve died of it, escape from the economic effects of it, and, of course, escape from a political world that remains unstable. A show can be good, or merely good-ish, or even bad-ish (see: “Emily in Paris”), but if it successfully takes you out of the here and now for a few hours, it has done its job for now.

Which brings me to “All Creatures Great and Small,” a current PBS “Masterpiece” series based, like an earlier BBC series, on the books by Alf Wight (published under the pen name James Herriot). The Sunday night show on GBH 2 — six episodes and a Christmas special — more than does a good job of taking you far away from the present tense. It falls into the category of good-ish, as well as picturesque (no ish), wholesome, and utterly soothing. It’s easy on the soul and on the eyes, as it follows a veterinarian in the 1930s practicing for the first time in the spectacular English countryside. The show is a veterinary procedural, but it’s also about decency, humanism, and love.