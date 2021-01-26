GE surges as cash-flow forecast shows a turnaround is gaining steam

(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. soared after predicting that cash from its industrial operations would jump this year, signaling renewed progress in Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s effort to turn the company around.
Industrial free cash flow will be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion this year, GE said in an earnings statement Tuesday. Analysts had been expecting $2.57 billion for the closely watched metric, which investors view as a gauge of the strength of the company’s manufacturing divisions.
The outlook provides a new boost for Culp’s push to restart the repair job he began before the pandemic, when GE was attempting to emerge from an epic corporate collapse. The company generated $4.4 billion in industrial free cash flow in the fourth quarter, smashing expectations for $2.8 billion.
Advertisement
“The fourth quarter marked a strong free cash flow finish to a challenging year, reflecting the results of better operations as well as strong and improving orders in Power and Renewable Energy,” Culp said in the statement.
The shares jumped 7.6 percent to $11.83 ahead of regular trading in New York. The shares fell 6.1 percent during the 12 months ending Monday, compared with the 5.5 percent advance of a Standard & Poor’s index of U.S. industrial companies.
GE also reinstated guidance, forecasting adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 25 cents a share this year.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.