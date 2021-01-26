Here’s what we know about the internet outage affecting users from D.C. to Boston

Here’s what we know about situation so far:

It’s not just you — internet users across the northeast region, including some in Boston, have been reporting issues with their internet Tuesday.

It is unclear what the source of the problem is, but Verizon said in a Twitter reply on Tuesday just before noon that there was a “fiber cut in Brooklyn.”

Verizon said in another post around 3 p.m. that the Brooklyn fiber cut impacted a “small number of local Fios customers there.”

“We have technicians on the scene and are working to quickly restore service,” the company wrote.

Amazon has already said its cloud computing platform is not responsible for the issue, adding that the company is “investigating the issue with the external provider.”

“We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the (Amazon Web Services) Network,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Who has been affected?

The outage is affecting internet users from Washington, D.C to Boston who report they are having trouble accessing services including including Gmail, Slack, Zoom and YouTube. According DownDetector, which monitors outrages in real-time, reports of these issues began around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.





The outage is impacting employees working from home and students participating in virtual learning during the pandemic, including those at Galvin Middle School in Wakefield.

“Stay patient and do best you can,” the school said via Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “It’s out of our control.”

When will the issue be resolved?

Verizon has not issued an estimated on when the outage will be fixed.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This story will be updated.





