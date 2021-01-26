Pfizer to deliver US vaccine doses faster than expected, CEO says

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. will be able to supply the US with 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses two months sooner than previously expected, according to its top executive.

Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said Tuesday that the drugmaker and its partner, BioNTech SE, will be able to deliver more doses to the US and European Union before the end of the second quarter due to a change in the vaccine’s label that allows health-care providers to extract an additional dose from each vial.

In the US, Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver 120 million doses in the first quarter, 20 million more than initially promised, Bourla said in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Year Ahead Summit, held virtually this year. Moderna said Tuesday that it is on track to deliver 100 million doses to the US by the end of the first quarter.