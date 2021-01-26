Pfizer to deliver US vaccine doses faster than expected, CEO says

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. will be able to supply the US with 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses two months sooner than previously expected, according to its top executive.
Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said Tuesday that the drugmaker and its partner, BioNTech SE, will be able to deliver more doses to the US and European Union before the end of the second quarter due to a change in the vaccine’s label that allows health-care providers to extract an additional dose from each vial.
In the US, Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver 120 million doses in the first quarter, 20 million more than initially promised, Bourla said in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Year Ahead Summit, held virtually this year. Moderna said Tuesday that it is on track to deliver 100 million doses to the US by the end of the first quarter.
New York-based Pfizer has supplied governments with 36 different combinations of commercially available needles and syringes to be able to extract the last dose from the vials, Bourla said.
The change in Pfizer’s timeline comes amid heightened anxiety over the sluggish pace of the vaccine rollout and concern over a limited supply of doses. Bourla said that the US rollout was particularly slow in its first few weeks, though he expects the pace of administered doses to improve.
Vaccinations in the US began Dec. 14 after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for emergency-use. Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, which relies on a similar technology known as messenger RNA, was cleared shortly thereafter. So far 23.5 million shots have been given, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. In the last week, an average of 1.25 million doses per day were administered.
In all, Pfizer and BioNTech have said they plan to produce 2 billion doses in 2021, a 50% increase from estimates given last year. While the companies plan to ramp up output with the help of additional contract manufacturers, the new target also takes into account a label change that allows doctors to extract six doses instead of five from each vaccine vial.
