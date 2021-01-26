Pfizer will deliver vaccine faster than expected

He said Tuesday that the drug maker and its partner, BioNTech, will deliver the doses well before an earlier July 31 deadline due to a change that allows health care providers to extract an additional dose from each vial.

Pfizer will be able to supply the United States with 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of May, two months sooner than previously expected, according to its chief executive, Albert Bourla.

In the United States, Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver 120 million doses in the first quarter, 20 million more than initially promised, Bourla told Bloomberg’s editor in chief, John Micklethwait, at the Year Ahead Summit, held virtually this year.

Advertisement

Bourla added that Pfizer and BioNTech would get more doses to the European Union before the end of the second quarter. The companies’ vaccine regimen requires two doses to provide full protection from symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

New York-based Pfizer has supplied governments with 36 combinations of commercially available needles and syringes to be able to extract the last dose from the vials, Bourla said. The drug giant had known its vials contained up to six doses, he added, noting that at the outset of the year, it had to generate data to garner approvals for its use from government authorities around the world.

The change in Pfizer’s timeline comes amid heightened anxiety over the sluggish pace of vaccine rollouts and concern about a limited supply of doses. Bourla said that the US immunization campaign has been particularly slow in its first few weeks, though he expects the pace to improve.

Vaccinations in the United States began Dec. 14, days after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for emergency use. Moderna’s vaccine, which relies on similar messenger RNA technology, was cleared shortly thereafter. So far, 23.5 million shots have been given, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. In the past week, an average of 1.25 million doses a day were administered.

Advertisement

Pfizer and BioNTech have said they plan to produce 2 billion doses in 2021, a 50 percent increase from estimates given last year. While the companies plan to ramp up output with the help of additional contract manufacturers, the new target also takes into account a label change that allows doctors to extract six doses instead of five from each vaccine vial.

Bourla said it’s important to administer the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the window of time that was evaluated and confirmed by clinical trials, which is 19 to 42 days. No data suggest the vaccine will be effective if a second dose is administered after 42 days, Bourla said.

Still, some governments have been willing to accept the trade-off of lower immunity to inoculate more people.

“Every government, of course, has to manage a very complicated situation,” he said.

Bourla said the company is in talks with various governments for additional doses, but declined to comment on whether such discussions were being held with the Biden administration.

As two new strains of the virus spread globally, Pfizer and BioNTech are also developing booster shots that can protect against various mutations.

“Every time a new variant comes up we should be able to test whether or not [our vaccine] is effective,” Bourla said. “Once we discover something that it is not as effective, we will very, very quickly be able to produce a booster dose that will be a small variation to the current vaccine.”

Advertisement

Bourla’s comments follow news that Moderna is working on a similar booster shot. On Monday, Moderna said its vaccine will protect against two known coronavirus variants, but it plans to start human studies of a booster shot for a strain from South Africa that may cause immunity to wane more quickly.

While Bourla does not anticipate the coronavirus will be eradicated, he said the pharmaceutical industry has the tools to make the virus like the flu. “That means it would disturb neither our lives, nor socioeconomics. We need to be very vigilant about the strains that exist and very vigilant about vaccinating people,” he said.

People might require a one-shot annual COVID vaccine that is developed each year to combat whatever strain is anticipated to circulate, he said. Pfizer is working on next-generation versions of its vaccine that would have easier storage requirements.