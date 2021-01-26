Report: Fenway Sports Group’s deal with RedBall is off

The news is not expected to alter the Boston-based global sports conglomerate’s drive to expand its portfolio by purchasing new sports-related properties.

The failed talks also mean that Beane, the stats-oriented Oakland A’s executive of “Moneyball” fame, who was wooed by FSG principal owner John Henry to become the Red Sox’s GM in 2002, will once again not be partnering with Henry (who also owns The Boston Globe).

Negotiations between Fenway Sports Group and the Billy Beane-led RedBall Acquisition Corp. have ended, according to a report from Axios . The development ends for now the prospect of FSG, owners of the Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, among other properties, becoming a publicly traded company .

Instead, the outcome likely signals a strategic shift in how FSG, last valued by Forbes at $6.6 billion, will increase the liquidity it needs to grow.

Rather than relying on an infusion of publicly raised capital like the RedBall deal would have provided, FSG could concentrate on pursuing private equity from new investors or funds.

That effort has already yielded results. In the past year, FSG has received a previously undisclosed investment from the newly established Dallas-based Arctos Sports Partners private equity firm.

Numerous reports from last fall suggested that RedBall, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, would spend approximately $1.5 billion to gain a stake of at least 20 percent in FSG, which RedBall valued at $8 billion.

According to Axios, RedBall was unable to raise enough outside capital within the structure of a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, which is a blank-check company formed to take businesses public as an alternative to a traditional initial public offering of stock.

