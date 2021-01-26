Stocks climb on Wall Street as company earnings roll in

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a strong start on Wall Street as the market finds its bearings following a bumpy ride a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent in the early going Tuesday. Companies that would benefit the most from an improving economy had some of the bigger gains, including industrial and energy stocks. General Electric jumped after reporting a strong quarter, as did defense contractor Raytheon and health care giant Johnson & Johnson.