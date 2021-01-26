Twitter bans My Pillow CEO who insisted Trump won the election

Twitter has banished My Pillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell, the bedding company honcho who courted controversy after persistently tweeting Donald Trump was the real winner of the U.S. presidential race.

The company decided to ban Lindell permanently after he repeatedly violated its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said. Twitter Inc. has invoked that policy previously to fight false claims about the vote, including the ban on Trump himself alongside more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon-associated conspiracy theory content. The company representative didn’t elaborate on the move.

Calls on social media to boycott My Pillow products intensified after Trump-loyalist Lindell continued to insist the election was rigged, even after the Capitol riots of this month that left several dead. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Kohl’s Corp., HEB Grocery Co. and Wayfair Inc. are among those dropping its products, Lindell has said.