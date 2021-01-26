Washington Post editor Marty Baron to retire

“The experience has been deeply meaningful, enriched by colleagues who made me a better professional and a better person. At age 66, I feel ready to move on,” Baron said in a lengthy note to staff.

Baron, a former editor of The Boston Globe whose tenure was depicted in the movie “Spotlight,” had hinted in previous years that he would depart after the 2020 presidential election. He’ll stay on at the Post through the end of February.

Washington Post editor Marty Baron announced to staffers on Tuesday that he would retire after eight years at the helm of the storied national newspaper.

As editor of the Washington Post, Baron steered an organization that exploded in growth, both in digital readership and newsroom size, and also saw a change in ownership after billionaire Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, purchased the paper in 2013. In his farewell letter, Baron praised the Post’s journalists and expressed confidence in the future of the organization, even as the industry faces huge financial pressure and an American public increasingly skeptical of the news media.

“The Post’s readership is many times greater than it was when I started here, with a digital reach that places us in the top tier of American news organizations,” Baron wrote. “Our staff, which once endured excruciating annual cuts, has catapulted from 580 journalists to a budgeted 1,010 this year, providing professional opportunities when they became more scarce elsewhere. The newsroom of 2021 will be the biggest in history, an investment that signals overwhelming confidence in our prospects.”

Marty Baron, former editor of The Boston Globe, walked the red carpet as he attended the Boston area premiere of the film "Spotlight" on Oct. 28, 2015, at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, in Brookline. Steven Senne/Associated Press/file

During his tenure, Baron navigated a reckoning with racism in the media and in newsroom culture, as journalists at the Post and elsewhere spoke out about their experiences in working at largely white organizations, including the Post. Baron alluded to that criticism in the letter as he discussed the work still left to be done.

“We must cover all communities with deeper understanding. We need a wider diversity of life experiences and backgrounds represented in our newsroom and reflected in our coverage. On all these fronts we’ve made progress, but more is needed,” he wrote.

Baron served as the executive editor of The Miami Herald before joining the Globe in 2001. He led the Globe through a major period of transformation as print advertising dwindled and digital readership grew. The Globe won six Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure, even as the paper endured steep budget cuts and faced the threat of a shutdown from its ownership, the New York Times Company.

He oversaw the Globe’s 2002 reporting that exposed the Catholic Church’s pattern of protecting sexually abusive priests, which led to the resignation of Cardinal Bernard Law and earned the paper a Pulitzer Prize in Public Service.





