Cream, caramel, chocolate, and espresso powder go into these glorious little puddings

I leaf through a cookbook and see an enticing chocolate recipe that doesn’t look too difficult and it can be 10 p.m. and I rush into the kitchen to pull butter from the fridge and cocoa powder from the pantry. When “ Il Buco: Stories & Recipes ,” by Donna Lennard with Joshua David Stein , came out last year, I kept the book open to the page for Chocolate Budino (pudding in Italian) for weeks. I was a little hesitant. The recipe makes individual chocolate puddings that serve six — I long for the days when there were six people around our table — and there’s no amount of sit-ups or walking the neighborhood that can work off that much budino. Also, it’s not an easy recipe.

I place the blame for all the chocolate I’ve been eating for solace on the endless bad news in 2020, which spilled with great force into the new year. I’d always loved chocolate, and ordered it routinely at restaurants, but now I want it all the time. On the fridge door, there’s a stack of plain bittersweet chocolate bars for nibbling that normal people use for baking. They’re frequently out of stock at my local market, so either everyone is snacking on them like I am, or they’re making all kinds of chocolate desserts. I’m doing both.

I’ve dined at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria, a small, very charming Italian spot near the Bowery in New York City; it’s an offshoot of the original Il Buco. A third piece to the business is Il Buco Vita, a pantry and housewares line (stunning things with prices to make your head spin). In the “Il Buco” cookbook, the tableware and implements are used in striking photographs by Gentl and Hyers.

Early January was a cruel time, so six budino suddenly seemed like just the right number to have on hand.

The budino recipe involves heating milk, cream, espresso powder, and the seeds from a vanilla bean. Simple enough. Then you make caramel. Although the recipe doesn’t say so, I added a couple tablespoons of water to the sugar to help it melt evenly without crystallizing. Caramel can be tricky, especially if your saucepan isn’t heavy-based; the sugar can brown at the edges while the center is still pale. Just lift the pan from the heat and swirl it gently to mix it (but don’t stir). Take your time. When it turns that beautiful, golden color, slowly pour in the hot cream — the caramel will splutter like crazy — then chopped bittersweet chocolate. The chocolate will melt but it doesn’t completely emulsify in the custard, so there are tiny bits of chocolate. You’re instructed to strain the mixture, if you want. Seems pointless to remove chocolate from the custard.

Meanwhile, you stir sugar into a bowl of egg yolks and temper them with the hot chocolate mixture. Tempering means you have to heat the eggs a little with some of the hot chocolate so the eggs won’t curdle when you add them to the rest of the chocolate.

Are you with me? This isn’t a pudding for beginners. It’s also nothing like old-fashioned, thick American chocolate pudding.

You ladle the mixture into large ramekins (I used small coffee cups) and bake them in a water bath for over an hour until they set, then chill them and top with crème fraiche. The egg custard falls to the bottom of the cups and it thickens on cooling, but it’s not firm, while a chocolate mixture on top, dotted with the bits that didn’t emulsify, has a brownie-like texture. This separation happens to custard when there’s no cornstarch to bind it (as in the traditional American version); the pudding has an immensely pleasing quality.

The coffee taste is spectacular. Cream, caramel, chocolate, and espresso powder, it turns out, are glorious together.

In the end, the recipe made seven generous cups instead of the six I was expecting. What do two people who are not having friends for dinner in the near future do with that much budino?

Eat them one by one. Put the violins away please.

