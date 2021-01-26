A four pack of healthy pantry staples, delivered to your door

When you quickly have to pull dinner together, it’s a relief to find some healthy ingredients on the shelf — no rummaging in the fridge for leftovers or running to the store. Catherine Smart and Jacqueline Grady Smith had this in mind when they launched Not Just, a line of pantry staples. As chefs, cooking teachers who’ve worked in food TV, and moms with young children, they know full well the strain of juggling multiple tasks and meal prep (Smart formerly contributed to the Globe food pages). First, they introduced Not Just Pasta Sauce, which you can adapt to use for a range of dishes. The fresh and bright, chunky tomato sauce without added sugar, tastes wonderfully simple but incorporates 10 different veggies (peppers, beets, zucchini, carrots, spinach, and more). Now, the Somerville-based company has expanded to include the Pantry Staple Mixed Pack, a quartet of shelf-stable products that Smart and Grady Smith call “clean-ingredient, meal-starting staples.” The box ($36; shipping is free) arrives at your door by FedEx. Inside, you’ll find items — all gluten and nut-free, vegan, and without refined sugar — you can rely on to help create a variety of meals. Included are the pasta sauce and a red pesto, lush with roasted red peppers and sundried tomatoes. A lemon miso salad dressing, tart and creamy from tahini, will gussy up any dish and not just greens or veggies. For dessert, a thick, nutty caramel sauce made with coconut sugar will add a double dose of flavor to a bowl of ice cream or yogurt, or use it as a dip for apple slices. To order, and for recipes, visit notjust.co. Not Just Pasta Sauce is also sold at American Provisions, 613 East Broadway, South Boston, 617-269-6100; Formaggio Kitchen, 244 Huron Ave., Cambridge, 617-354-4750; and Idylwilde Farms, 366 Central St., Acton, 978-263-5943.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND