Love fades, trends wane. Tequila is forever.

The Silver Coin. Liza Weisstuch

If there’s one thing that Valentine’s Day does not inspire, it’s ambivalence. You either love it or hate it, and it’s a widely known secret that bartenders are fixed on the oh-no-not-again end of the spectrum. So many goo-goo-eyed couples year after year lend themselves to a lot of tedium, though every bartender has a share of adult-rated entertaining stories that stand out. Obviously, romantic dinner dates are a nonstarter this year, and like a victim of Stockholm Syndrome, Andy Kilgore can’t help missing it all. The owner of The Emory on Beacon Hill, which is in “hibernation” for the winter, has bartended for 25 years and in retrospect, those uncountable couples have provided him an anthropological-esque viewpoint on ever-changing fashions in drinking — in dating and otherwise. Arguably the most seminal moment came at the turn of the 21st century: the screaming-pink Cosmopolitan changed everything. “Before then, women really weren’t drinking martinis at all. Mostly wine and mixed drinks, but not straight alcohol,” he said.

That trend unleashed a thousand more. Bourbon made its comeback around 2007, followed by rye and Irish whiskey. Gin’s gradual gains kicked in about five years ago, and rum is forever called out as the Next Big Thing. But one drink has rocked steady since Kilgore bartended in Aspen in the mid-1990s: tequila. Premium sipping tequilas were bar staples out west before catching on here, but once they arrived, they’ve rarely faltered. And if you want to get poetic (Valentine’s Day is approaching, you’re allowed), that’s a fine metaphor for what every relationship should strive for. Add to that its versatility and you can stretch the symbolism further. As such, Kilgore always suggested it to couples — in a margarita or some variation of it, in place of whiskey in an old fashioned, or as a slow sipper alongside a beer.