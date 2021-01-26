Recipe: Got 10 minutes? Make these meatballs with cherry tomatoes on angel hair pasta.

Makes 16 or enough to serve 4

Lighten beef meatballs with ground ground turkey and plenty of fresh herbs to make a weeknight meal special. The meatballs themselves are not challenging to prep, but the usual way to cook and serve them is fried and sauced, which needs constant attention. Instead, broil the meatballs and add cherry tomatoes (still on the vine, if you can find them, or loose) to soften a little. The game plan is easy: Put on a pot of water for quick-cooking angel hair pasta, form the meatballs with a cookie scoop or tablespoon, broil them briefly, then add the cherry tomatoes to the broiling pan. Ten minutes gets you to supper. You don't even have to hurry.

Olive oil (for sprinkling) 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste ½ cup panko or other dry white breadcrumbs 3 tablespoons milk 1 egg 1 tablespoon coarsely grated onion 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind ½ pound ground beef ½ pound ground turkey 12 ounces angel hair pasta 12 ounces cherry tomatoes on the vine or loose cherry tomatoes Extra oregano leaves (for garnish) Extra parsley leaves (for garnish) Freshly ground black pepper, to taste 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)

1. Adjust an oven rack so it is 6 to 7 inches from the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and oil it lightly.

2. Bring a large pot of water with a generous pinch of salt to a boil for the pasta.

3. In a bowl with a fork, stir the panko or breadcrumbs and milk. Add the 1 teaspoon salt, egg, onion, 1 tablespoon olive oil, oregano, parsley, red pepper, and lemon rind. Stir until well blended.

4. Add the ground beef and turkey to the bowl. Mix with your hands until well combined. Use a cookie scoop or a heaping tablespoon to form the meat into 1 1/2-inch balls. You should have 16. Set them 1-inch apart at one end of the baking sheet (the tomatoes will be cooked on the other side.)

5. Cook the angel hair in the boiling water for 2 minutes, or until tender. Drain in a colander.

6. Broil the meatballs for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven. Turn the meatballs. Place the tomatoes on the empty half of the baking sheet. Sprinkle the tomatoes with olive oil and salt.

7. Return the pan to the broiler and broil 5 more minutes, or until the meatballs are golden brown and the tomatoes soften. (Total broiling time is 10 minutes.)

8. To serve, divide the angel hair among 4 shallow bowls. Place the meatballs and tomatoes on top, sprinkle with olive oil, oregano, parsley, black pepper, and Parmesan.

Sally Pasley Vargas