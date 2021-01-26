She used to own fitness studios; now Kris Gullapalli sells Detroit-style pizza

“There’s no way we would’ve been nearly as successful with our business if he didn’t take the time to share with us all the wisdom and knowledge he gained over his lifetime cooking Detroit-style pizza,” she says.

Zen and the art of motorcycle maintenance? Thirty-seven-year-old Kris Gullapalli owned branches of Orangetheory Fitness before going in the opposite direction and launching a pizza parlor. Now she runs Square MFG Co., which brings Detroit-style pizza — thick, rectangular, sauce on top — to Natick. She and her chef, Andrew Noakes, studied under Detroit pizza pioneer Shawn Randazzo, owner of Detroit Style Pizza Company, to get the technique just right. Randazzo died of brain cancer in December at just 44 years old.

Takeout business has been strong. Next up? New locations and, hopefully, delivery.

Why did you open during a pandemic?

We used to own Orangetheory fitness studios in Saugus and Westford. And, just by pure luck, we ended up selling in December of last year, right before the pandemic. In hindsight, it was perfect timing. At the time, I was kind of looking for a change.

So when COVID-19 hit, I was already kind of in the process of trying to figure out what I wanted to do next. I come from a family of doctors. My parents are doctors, my sister is a doctor, my brother-in-law is a doctor, most of my cousins are doctors. So, you know, here they are going to the hospital every day dealing with COVID patients, and I’m sitting at home watching “Gilmore Girls” and eating candies to just get through the lockdown. I really wanted to do more. I can’t go to medical school; it’s too late for that.

What I could do is start a business and create jobs. I could try to just bring a little bit of joy to what is a very hard time for a lot of people. My husband and I had been toying with the idea for years. Because restaurants were shut down and we couldn’t dine out like we used to, I really wanted to create something that would feel like you were eating out and give you that visual — something that looks really pretty and that tastes great, and gives your family a sense that this meal is something special. But do it in a way that was COVID-friendly, so takeout.

Square Mfg. Co. is bringing Detroit-style pizza to Natick. Handout

Why did you choose Natick?

We found the spot in Natick, which was an old Pizza Hut, which allowed us to get in here very quickly. We actually still have the old pizza oven. And we partnered with our manager, who’s also a chef. He was a former chef at the Myopia Hunt Club. So he knows a lot about fine dining, which is great. And we actually trained with somebody from Detroit. Most people, they go to Italy to learn how to make pizza. We actually learned from the masters in Detroit. We really focused on making these pizzas that not only tasted great but were also just visually really pretty, like you would get if you went to a steak house. We focus on everything from the box that it comes in down to the fresh herb mix on top to add a little bit of color to all those little details that make it feel just a little bit more special.

How were you able to learn to make pizza in Detroit within the framework of COVID-19?

I literally put a post on a Facebook group to find somebody to partner with in the beginning of June. We hired our chef-manager, our number-one employee, by the end of June. Then we started training with Shawn Randazzo. He started a company called Detroit Style Pizza. He was a two-time world [pizza-making] champion. And he was actually supposed to come out to Boston to train us. But because of COVID, we actually ended up doing Zoom. So he trained us via Zoom and then our manager, Andrew, actually flew out to Detroit to stay in September. He visited seven different Detroit-style pizza places, including Buddy’s Pizza, which is the originator. It’s the one that everyone looks up to or is considered the most authentic. And he met with Shawn in person there and trained with him there as well.

What’s your personal connection to Detroit pizza?

I went to the University of Michigan, where I met my husband, and my husband would take me to Buddy’s Pizza and tell me: ‘This is Detroit-style pizza.’ And I would always tease him. I’d be like, ‘You’re just making this up. This is not a thing like in Chicago or New York.’ We graduated, we moved to New York, we lived in Philadelphia, then in Boston, and I realized I really could not get this pizza anywhere else. … And I was kind of craving that familiar taste. I realized, you know, there really is something to this. And there’s a really cool history, which makes the experience eating it more special.

Why? And why do you think it would resonate with people here in Massachusetts?

I think Detroit-style pizza is special because it’s truly American pizza. It started from a customer in 1946, who decided to bring an auto-parts tray into a bar, and he convinced the owners to cook the dough in that pan. So it has these roots, from the factories, a true American-style pizza. And I think there’s such a great history of tradition. … And [with COVID-19], we can’t go to some of our favorite restaurants, so it’s kind of nice to have something a little different, that brings a little bit of excitement at a time when there’s just not too much new stuff going on.

Tell me about your chef.

It’s been really, really great to have him join the venture, because he brings a level of detail and expertise to the recipes. I’m not a chef; I can’t do that. So we did train with people in Detroit, and we use the recipes they gave us. But we also wanted to bring in Boston, where it made sense. We use King Arthur Flour, which is not something that they use in the Midwest … You’ll see a lot of people use Wisconsin brick cheese, because that’s what they use in Michigan. And it’s a great cheese, but for us to ship it in, it’s not going to be fresh by the time it gets here. So we have our own cheese that mimics that same flavor, but it’s going to be a better quality, because we’re getting it from a local source.

I think that some people might be completely unfamiliar with what this is. What makes Detroit pizza different?

The biggest thing is a pan. So all of our pizzas are cooked in these steel pans; the more you cook pizzas in those pans, it adds flavor. And the idea behind Detroit-style pizza is, ‘Could you make pizza out of focaccia?’ That was kind of how it started. It’s this lighter, doughier, airier version of deep dish. It’s not heavy like a Chicago deep-dish pizza. There’s the process of fermenting the dough, how long to let it sit, what kind of flour, and all that makes a really big difference in how much the dough rises. So it’s finding that perfect mix of letting the dough rise like you would in a focaccia, but then also still having this crispy, crunchy bottom.

The other thing that makes Detroit-style pizza ‘Detroit’ is, because we’re cooking it in these pans, we can put cheese all the way to the edge of the pizza. So the best part of the pizza is actually this cheesy, crunchy crust. People typically fight over the corner pieces with our pizza.

And then the last thing I’ll tell you that’s different about our pizza is we actually put the sauce on top. It just allows the dough to rise a little bit more than if we were to put the sauce on before the cheese on.

What’s the customer response been so far?

It’s been overwhelmingly positive. I mean, I’ll tell you, we had budgeted all these numbers in our head. We had all these projections. I used to work on Wall Street. Numbers are my strength. And it has far exceeded what we initially projected, which is great. It’s brought some other challenges in terms of capacity constraints. We’ve been selling out, which is great on one side. But since our business vision has been to bring a little bit of joy into people’s lives, I don’t love having to tell people that we sold out.

Our space is only 1,100 square feet. This was kind of like a pilot. We just wanted to test the concept, so we have a tiny space. Every pizza has to be cooked in those pans, and the dough has to rise in those pans, and our space is limited: How many pans can we actually fit in this space? People have been really nice. I almost feel like people have been nicer during the pandemic than some of the other times that we’ve opened a business. I think people are just very understanding of how difficult it is to operate a business right now. So we’ve had a lot of great support.

The other thing I’ll add is, it’s not the easiest time to find employees. But our team has been incredible. I mean, they show up every day. They work really hard. They never complain. So we’ve been very lucky to have such a really strong community and a strong team behind us.

What’s your plan post-pandemic?

We’re looking for a second location. We’d definitely go into a space slightly larger than we are, but it would still be very casual carryout. We’ve been planning to add delivery, so it just depends on how the demand goes. But our vision is to open five to 15 locations that are carryout and delivery.

The restaurant industry was already kind of heading in this direction, where it’s either super fine dining, or, you know, casual. And Applebee’s and Friday’s have been kind of struggling for a while, as far as I’ve been following. The pandemic has kind of just accelerated some of that. My personal opinion is, post-pandemic, I think the fine dining restaurants that can survive will do well, because people really missed that. I know I really missed that. But I also think that people have gotten used to getting carryout and takeout, and so I think that will become a regular part of people’s evenings going forward as well.

Do you have a favorite quarantine binge snack or activity?

I’ve been eating a lot of Ben and Jerry’s. I will say that. I love Phish Food; it’s my go-to. For a local business, I love J.P. Licks. Their cookies and cream is one of my favorites.

And I started reading a lot more. I wish I could tell you that I’ve been reading all the classics, but I’ve been reading a lot of YA novels and a lot of self-help books.

Square MFG Co., 935 Worcester St., Natick, 508-545-3200, www.squareemfg.co









Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.