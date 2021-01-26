Third Cliff Bakery has grown up, from a trike cart to a JP storefront

It’s not surprising to notice a child with their face pressed against the picture window at Third Cliff Bakery. The window gives you a clear view into the kitchen where owner Meg Crowley is whipping up fudgy brownies and sizeable chocolate chip cookies. She may be rolling out dough that turns into flaky, burnished croissants. Crowley, 35, who grew up in Hingham, opened the bakery in October in Jamaica Plain on the new Vita condominium building’s ground floor. The benefit of new construction: the storefront has high ceilings and plenty of windows and is a lovely light-filled space. Crowley named the bakery after her family’s favorite beach in Scituate. This isn’t her first endeavor — for five years she ran a mobile Third Cliff Bakery from a cart on a trike she called Rosie. She had a following, first at The Greenway and then at Egleston Square Farmers Market, for her kimchi cheddar and guava cream cheese croissants, shortbreads, and breakfast pastries. “I loved it so much, but there was no future in it,” Crowley says. But now that she’s rolled into her new business and retired Rosie, the baker works alongside her sister Natalie and has expanded the specialties. There are dense and sweet anadama and milk breads, focaccia, vegan choices — and more crispy savory croissants with inventive Mediterranean fillings ($3 and up). “There’s so much that begs to be wrapped in something delicious,” Crowley says. The shop has seating for 25. Someday, post-pandemic, there will undoubtedly be customers sitting and people watching from the picture windows while sipping a cappuccino or latte, green tea, or rosemary lemonade, which the bakery offers too. 3531 Washington St., Jamaica Plain, thirdcliffbakery.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND