A Valentine’s Day chocolate that spreads the love

For Valentine’s Day this year, look beyond a box of bonbons or truffles. MIA, which stands for Made In Africa, offers an assortment of chocolate square-ish shaped bars created with single-origin cocoa from family farms in northwest Madagascar. The chocolate is made on the continent — which is a shift from what’s customary. Most of the world’s cocoa comes from Africa, but chocolate is rarely made there. MIA’s bars are dark but smooth, with a distinct berry flavor. More than a half-dozen selections are available, including one with 100 percent cocoa crafted without sugar, intense but not bitter, and a sweeter and buttery bar at 75 percent. Two choices have 65 percent cocoa — one is laced with candied orange bits; another is infused with African baobab powder and has a slight crunch from a sprinkle of salted cocoa nibs. The company, based in England, was co-founded by Brett Beach, once a Peace Corps volunteer. His intention is to craft ethically produced, unique chocolate bars and also provide jobs and revenue for the communities. The company devotes a percentage of sales to environmental and development projects, such as school scholarships ($6.99 to $8.99 for 2.65 ounces). Available at Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Shubie’s Marketplace 16 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-0149; Lula’s Pantry, 5 Dock Square, Rockport, 978-546-0010, or order at worldwidechocolate.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND