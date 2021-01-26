11 coronavirus deaths reported statewide in one day in Maine

The current statewide death tally since the start of the pandemic now stands at 558, the Maine CDC website said. And Maine has reported 37,708 cases, including 30,496 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 7,212 probable cases, in total since the health crisis started, according to the website.

Maine on Tuesday logged 11 COVID-19 deaths statewide in a single day, according to the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is scheduled to provide his regular COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, earlier this month publicly got her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to demonstrate its safety and effectiveness.

“Today I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, administered by Dr. James Jarvis of @NorthernLightH,” Mills tweeted Jan. 15. “I have the utmost confidence in the vaccine. It is safe. It is effective. And it will save lives. I want to thank Dr. Jarvis, and every medical provider across the state, who are working day and night to take care of Maine people and ensure that every dose of vaccine we get ends up in the arms of Maine people.”

Mills added that her administration will “continue to work hard in the coming days, weeks, and months to take whatever supply of vaccine we receive from the Federal government, turn it around quickly and efficiently, and make sure as many Maine people as possible are vaccinated.”

And the Maine CDC continues to encourage state residents to take precautions against the virus.

“As a reminder, masks help prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19,” the agency tweeted Friday. “They provide a barrier that helps keep respiratory droplets from spreading. When we all wear masks, we take care of each other and everyone is protected.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.