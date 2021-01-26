29-year-old man wanted for weapon, assault crimes arrested at Foxborough apartment complex

State troopers and other officers on the arrest team set up surveillance at the apartment complex and noticed a vehicle associated with him in the area, the statement said.

State troopers, who had recently begun investigating Dwayne Rogers-Flonory after becoming aware he was wanted for various offenses in Boston, learned early Tuesday morning that he was likely at an apartment complex in Foxborough, State Police said in a statement.

A 29-year-old man who was wanted on multiple warrants for weapon and assault crimes was arrested at a Foxborough apartment complex Tuesday morning after a brief pursuit, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At about 8:20 a.m., the troopers and officers tried to apprehend him as he walked to his vehicle, but he allegedly tried to flee on foot, scaling a 6-foot-fence, the statement said. With team members in pursuit, he tried to climb a second fence but was apprehended without further incident.

He was allegedly carrying a Glock .45 caliber handgun with a round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine and about 13 grams of “suspected crack cocaine,” the statement said.

Local police, the Massachusetts Parole Department, and the US Marshals assisted in the arrest, the statement said.

Rogers-Flonory was out on bail for a previous firearms arrest, but the bail is expected to be revoked by the court, the statement said.

He was booked on three outstanding warrants and additionally faces charges including carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Class B narcotic with intent to distribute, and resisting arrest, the statement said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.