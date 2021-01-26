Amazon to open delivery station in former Haverhill clothing factory

Amazon plans to open a new delivery station in Haverhill this year, Mayor James Fiorentini announced.
The city recently granted permits to the e-commerce giant to construct the 150,000-square-foot facility in the former Southwick clothing factory in the Broadway Business Park.
Amazon’s “last mile” delivery stations are the sites where packages are prepared for final delivery to customers. The Haverhill station is expected to generate more than 100 full- and part-time jobs, as well as opportunities for drivers.
The Southwick factory closed about a year ago and the city had been working to fill the space. The Haverhill facility is one of seven delivery stations Amazon plans to open in Massachusetts this year, adding to eight previously opened, according to company spokeswoman Emily Hawkins.
Amazon separately announced plans to construct a new office building in Boston’s Seaport District, adding 3,000 jobs over the next few years to its tech operations in the city.
