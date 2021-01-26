Baker to give a ‘very different’ State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday

The speech, scheduled for 7 p.m., offers the governor an annual primetime platform to tout his administration’s accomplishments and lay out a vision for the coming year. But this year’s address will be devoid of its usual pomp and circumstance, namely the setting of a packed House chamber — Baker himself has severely curtailed indoor gatherings — and the regular interruptions of applause.

Governor Charlie Baker will deliver undoubtedly his strangest State of the Commonwealth address during his six years in office Tuesday evening, as the pandemic continues to batter both daily life and the norms of Beacon Hill.

Instead, Baker will deliver the televised address from the quiet of his ceremonial State House office, straight to the camera, to a distant audience in front of computer screens or televisions.

“This will be a very different State of the Commonwealth address,” an aide said.

But perhaps more than any year, he’ll be addressing the state’s nearly 7 million residents at a time when its biggest challenges have never been so immediate.

Baker’s office said the second-term Republican governor will devote a large chunk of his address to thanking residents for their sacrifices since he declared a state of emergency last spring, echoing a message he’s delivered at regular, and sometimes daily, briefings since March.

He’ll also applaud a newly signed policing law, among others passed in the coda of a chaotic legislative session, while emphasizing a collaborative tone he’s sought to cultivate with the Democratic-dominated Legislature.

Baker is also expected to discuss the state’s economic recovery after losing thousands of jobs due to the pandemic over the past year, according to his office.

It all comes, however, amid a changing political environment. Baker, who has said he hasn’t decided whether to seek a third term in 2022, has used his speech in past years to emphasize his pragmatic and bipartisan approach to governing, and to create a juxtaposition to the discord that consumed Washington with President Trump in office.

Trump, of course, is now out of the White House, even as the remnants of his chaotic four-year term remain and Capitol Hill turns its attention to his second impeachment trial.

Baker and the Legislature also have been at odds of late on several major policy issues, with Baker vetoing new protections for renters, a proposed fee hike on Uber and Lyft rides, and a marquee climate change bill in recent weeks.

Hours before Baker’s address, Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said their chambers will take another vote on the climate change package on Thursday as lawmakers and Baker wrangle over the potential cost of the bill.

It was only a year ago when Baker, during his last address, pledged more aggressive action in tackling climate change and the region’s transportation woes.

This time, a pandemic that refuses to recede hangs over virtually everything. COVID-19 has killed roughly 14,000 people in Massachusetts alone and spurred 500,000 infections among residents, nearly 20 percent of which are still active.

The spotlight has been trained squarely on Baker amid the crisis, during which he has wielded vast emergency powers and the ability to limit crowds, require masks, or curtail businesses.

The state’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations has also been halting, putting Massachusetts behind other states. As Baker laid out a plan Monday to add more sites and prioritize older citizens, the state acknowledged hundreds of thousands of doses are sitting on freezer shelves in hospitals and in warehouses of pharmacies serving senior care sites.

Baker has said he is also dealing with a slow federal supply of doses, adding to the complexity of managing a program to immunize more than 4 million adults in the state.

None of that speaks to the related fiscal challenges facing Massachusetts, where the unemployment rate is hovering above 7 percent.

Even so, Baker’s administration and legislative leaders are forecasting that state revenue will grow by 3.5 percent in the fiscal year that starts in July. And Baker has said he intends to commit enough money to local school districts in his upcoming budget proposal to begin fulfilling the funding promises of a landmark 2019 law.

Still, pressure remains to help faltering businesses and the state’s public transit systems. That includes perhaps the most persistent challenge during his time in office: Guiding the troubled Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which is implementing service cuts service cuts as officials try to gauge the pandemic’s short-term and long-term effects on commuting.

