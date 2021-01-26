Boston to move into Phase 3 of reopening

Walsh, speaking during a City Hall press conference, said the list of businesses and industries permitted to reopen Feb. 1 include indoor fitness centers and health clubs, including gyms that use alternative spaces; movie theaters; aquariums; museums; indoor recreational athletic facilities; indoor recreational venues with the potential for low-contact use such as batting cages, driving ranges, bowling alleys, and rock climbing; sightseeing and other organized tours such as duck tours, bus tours, and harbor cruises; whale watches; and indoor historical spaces and sites.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Tuesday that Boston on Feb. 1 will move into phase three, step one of the reopening process amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Most businesses, he said, will remain subject to the 25 percent capacity restrictions the state extended through Feb. 8. All gatherings, he said, remain capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

“Everybody has a role to play in making sure we can bring back more activity safely,” Walsh said. “Again, wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands.” And, he said, employers should allow staff to work from home “whenever possible.”

Walsh, who’s set to join President Biden’s cabinet as labor secretary if confirmed by the US Senate, did not take questions during the briefing, but Marty Martinez, city health and human services chief, briefly explained the rationale for moving forward with reopening.

“We’ve seen a little bit of improvement in our cases,” Martinez said. “We’ve seen some improvement in our positivity. We’ve seen a decrease in hospitalizations. The state has seen that across the Commonwealth, and we are seeing that in the city of Boston. And so, it was a decision to sort of get to a place where we can start to reopen again.”

Walsh, speaking during his opening preamble, also detailed mobile testing sites in the city, efforts on the vaccine front and neighborhoods that continue to battle high rates of infection.

“East Boston, Dorchester, Hyde Park and Mattapan still have the highest positivity rates in the city,” Walsh said.

The mayor reminded the public that Boston has over 30 testing sites located throughout the city, as well as mobile testing sites that are free and open to all.

Currently, he said, the mobile testing sites are located at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester, the Boston Renaissance Charter School in Hyde Park, Washington Park Mall in Roxbury, and the Mildred C. Hailey apartment complex in Jamaica Plain, formerly known as Bromley-Heath.

In addition, Walsh said, the Strand Theatre in Dorchester is also being used a test site in partnership with local community health centers and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“What we’re doing is creating another site to be able to get tested,” he said. “Testing started at the Strand yesterday. It will be operating on Monday and Wednesdays between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Strand is certainly a beloved cultural institution that the city and the community have worked hard to revive in recent years. I’m proud of the way that we’re using this space to meet the needs of the community during difficult times.”

On the vaccine front, Walsh said the city’s partnering with the state to stand up a mass vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury, which will open next week.

“This is in addition to the site [opening soon] at Fenway” Park, Walsh said. “ ... We’re making it clear to everyone that the vaccine is safe, it’s free, and it’s one of the best ways to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Information on eligibility phases for the vaccine, site locations and booking appointments is available online at mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.

“We understand that some people are hesitant to get the vaccine,” Walsh said. “This is especially true in the Black and Latino community. We’re talking to residents about their concerns and making sure that everyone has all the facts about vaccinations. COVID-19 has hit communities of color the hardest here in the city of Boston. We don’t want communities of color to miss out on the vaccine because it’s the best tool we have to put this pandemic behind us and begin to heal as a city.”

