Boy, 7, who fell off Blue Hills Ski Area lift expected to recover

“The child is an experienced skier,” Procopio wrote. “He was a wearing a helmet at the time of the fall. Preliminary investigation indicates he fell at least 20 feet while the lift was about halfway up the slope.”

The boy, a resident of Rockland, was with his family at the ski area in Canton, but was by himself while on the ski lift, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail Tuesday.

The 7-year-old boy who fell some 35 feet from a Blue Hills Ski Area lift and was Medflighted to Boston Children’s Hospital Monday night is expected to make a complete recovery, State Police said Tuesday.

The child, whose name was not released, was removed from the ski area by the Blue Hill Ski Patrol, treated at the scene by paramedics from the Canton Fire Department, and then transported to a field on neighboring property on Blue Hill River Road where he was Medflighted to the Boston hospital, officials said.

“The child is expected to make a full recovery,” Procopio wrote. “Based on the facts as currently known, we are not undertaking a criminal investigation.”

The ski area is operated by a private contractor under a lease agreement with the Department of Conservation and Recreation. In a statement posted on the website Monday night, the company summarized the incident and said an investigation was “in progress.”

“We at Blue Hills wish to convey our concern for the guest and express our best wishes to he and his family’' the statement said.

The Globe on Tuesday asked the ski area managers for an update on the investigation.

Canton firefighters arrived at the ski area on Route 28 on the Canton/Milton around 4:20 p.m. and the helicopter landed at 5:13 p.m., according to the Canton Fire Chief Charles Doody.

Doody estimated the child fell some 35 feet.

The resort’s ski patrol provided medical care on scene until the arrival of Canton Fire Department paramedics, who were summoned there shortly after 4:20 p.m., Doody said. Ski patrol then turned the boy over to the paramedics, and the fire department requested a medical helicopter, he said.

The incident is under investigation by the Office of Public Safety and Inspections and the Tramway Board, according to Procopio and a spokeswoman for the Division of Professional Licensure, the parent agency of OPSi.





