Brookline’s COVID-19 call center reactivated to field vaccine questions

Brookline recently reactivated a COVID-19 call center to answer residents’ questions about the pandemic.
The informational hotline (617-879-5636) was created at the outset of the pandemic and later closed. It will now be geared in particular to providing the community with information on COVID-19 vaccinations, town officials said.
The call center is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who call at other times can leave voicemail messages that will be returned when the center is open. Questions also may be e-mailed to vaccine@brooklinema.gov.
Meanwhile, the town is holding a virtual forum about the vaccinations and how they will be distributed in Brookline on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The panel discussion will feature local and state experts who live in Brookline. Dr. Natalia Linos, executive director of the FXB Center for Health & Human Rights at Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health, will serve as moderator.
To register, go to brooklinema.gov/health.
