Brookline’s COVID-19 call center reactivated to field vaccine questions

Brookline recently reactivated a COVID-19 call center to answer residents’ questions about the pandemic.

The informational hotline (617-879-5636) was created at the outset of the pandemic and later closed. It will now be geared in particular to providing the community with information on COVID-19 vaccinations, town officials said.

The call center is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who call at other times can leave voicemail messages that will be returned when the center is open. Questions also may be e-mailed to vaccine@brooklinema.gov.