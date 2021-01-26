Dana-Farber opens new 140,000 square foot cancer treatment facility at former Atrium Mall in Newton

Dr. Laurie H. Glimcher, the president and CEO of Dana-Farber, said the Newton space will allow the organization to serve more people with cancer.

Dana-Farber – Chestnut Hill, located at the Life Time Center property at 300 Boylston St., is a two-floor hospital that will serve as a multi-disciplinary setting, the developer of the building,Bulfinch Companies, Inc., said in a statement. The grand opening was announced Monday.

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has opened a new 140,000 square-foot treatment facility in Newton to provide a range of therapies, clinical trials, and other services to patients and their families.

“The facility incorporates feedback from patients and families with many details throughout to ensure convenience and comfort,” Glimcher said in the statement.

Dana-Farber – Chestnut Hill has 49 exam rooms, and treatment groups will feature several oncological practices for adult patients, including those battling breast, gastrointestinal, and other cancers.

In a separate statement, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller praised news of what she said were world-class oncology services in the city: “I’m thrilled that Dana-Farber chose Newton for its expansion.”

The property, owned and operated by a Bulfinch affiliate, is the location of the former Atrium Mall, the Bulfinch statement said.

Bulfinch purchased the mall property for $46 million in 2012 with intentions of turning the former home of stores like Abercrombie & Fitch and Borders Books & Music into a medical facility.

The property underwent major renovations to convert it for medical and wellness use as the Life Time Center, which is now a 290,000 square-foot facility with a parking garage and private shuttle to the MBTA’s Chestnut Hill Green Line stop, according to the statement.

Eric Schlager, the CEO of Bulfinch, said in the statement the company had a vision for converting the former mall: “We are extremely proud to recognize the hard work and tremendous commitment by so many people that made this day possible.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.