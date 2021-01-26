In fight against COVID, a small Vermont town goes it alone

Here, Scott has been denounced as a communist, and worse, by some who consider Vermont an overweening nanny state.

But that doesn’t impress a majority of the Select Board of this town of 800, hard by the Massachusetts border.

STAMFORD, Vt. — Governor Phil Scott has won many plaudits, and an overwhelming mandate, because his calm, measured handling of the pandemic has led to Vermont having the lowest infection and death rate in the country.

Last month, the Stamford Select Board voted 3-2 to terminate the governor’s COVID-19 emergency restrictions.

Led by board member Dan Potvin, the majority claimed Scott’s orders imposing mandatory face masks, quarantines, and restrictions on large gatherings are unconstitutional.

The quarantine order is based largely on an honor system, is mostly unenforceable, and is being widely flouted, as a visit to any number of ski resorts shows. Vermonters who live in communities near the borders of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York, meanwhile, routinely shop and do business in those states, and vice versa. It’s not as if Vermont officials are lurking around border towns like Cold War guards.

As for mask-wearing, Vermonters were largely compliant even before Scott reluctantly made it mandatory last summer, mostly, he said, because of the influx of seasonal visitors.

Still, some here, including Potvin and fellow board members Michael Denault and Carol Fachini, feel it is important to push back because they claim restrictions were imposed without due process and worry that acquiescence could embolden Scott and future governors to curtail other unspecified individual freedoms.

The pushback didn’t come out of left field. More like right field. The town narrowly voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden, 267 to 254, and leans conservative in a state where Trump got smoked, carrying only 30 percent of the vote. As the presidential tally suggests, the town is divided over many things, including COVID-19 precautions.

Scott, a Republican who won his third term with 70 percent of the vote, did not vote for Trump, regularly repudiated him, and after the Capitol insurrection called for him to resign or be removed from office.

The most popular politician in a state dominated by Democrats, Scott says he understands the frustration as the pandemic drags on, but insists he is on solid legal ground issuing emergency orders.

Individual municipalities can’t opt out, he said, “They’re all part of Vermont.”

Attorney General T.J. Donovan, a Democrat, agrees, and called the town’s action illegal.

The town’s threatened legal action and state’s insistence that the governor’s orders be obeyed has led to an uneasy standoff.

Despite all the fuss, little has changed here. Many residents wear masks and, in a town this size, it’s a challenge to find enough people to violate the public gatherings prohibition. Not that they haven’t tried.

While the vast majority of towns followed Scott’s order and cancelled their annual Christmas tree lightings or held them online, Stamford’s went on like any other year.

A couple dozen parents and their children gathered to sing Christmas carols in front of the elementary school before a maskless Santa showed up on a John Deere tractor to light the tree. Santa handed out candy canes and gave kids rides on his tractor.

At a board meeting the night before, some residents pushed back against defying public health edicts, with one asking board members to keep their political views out of public health policy.

When the town’s state representative, Laura Sibilia, rose and offered to bring in state officials from the capital Montpelier to explain the precautions, a maskless Potvin was less than receptive, according to an account by Vermont Public Radio’s Howard Weiss-Tisman.

“You can tell your comrades when you’re up there that we’re not gonna put up with it down here,” Potvin told her.

Vermont had its largest spike in cases after the holidays. More recently, cases have been falling.

Skeptics here aren’t backing down, claiming to hold the ultimate, ahem, trump card: Since March, there have been only six COVID cases, tied for the lowest number of any town in Vermont.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.