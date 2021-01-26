Former Memorial Hospital property in Pawtucket sold to N.Y.-based developer

The existing design plan for the site on Brewster Street includes a 390,000-square-foot campus that will include more than 200 apartments prioritized for senior veterans, an adult day health care facility for therapy and other social services, a career training and education program for new veterans reskilling or upskilling for the civilian workforce, as well as to medical and lab space to address the veterans’ and surrounding community’s health needs.

Lockwood, a New York City developer, confirmed in a release that the company is collaborating with Veteran Services USA to transform the vacant site into a housing complex for the state’s aging veterans.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Almost two years after a purchase and sale agreement was signed on the former Memorial Hospital property, Lockwood Development Partners announced Tuesday that they have closed a deal with Care New England Health System.

The project is expected to cost $70 million and create up to 500 jobs during construction and 60 permanent jobs, according to a release by Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien’s office.

The news of Lockwood’s purchase comes after 18 months of review and an approval process by R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The hospital closed in late 2017 after struggling financially for more than a decade. Lockwood, which also has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, has conducted similar projects in other parts of the country, creating spaces for housing and services specific to veterans.

The financial terms were not disclosed in the release.

“For our senior veterans, our goal is to create affordable housing with therapeutic amenities. Our staff will strive to instill a positive spirit while aiming to enhance a better quality of life for every resident,” said Lockwood President Charles Everhardt in a statement. “For our younger veterans, our goal is to provide training and education to carefully position them into the health care workforce, enabling each veteran to excel and shine with their passion to serve others.”

Grebien’s office said all buildings on the site will be retained and enhanced as part of the historic preservation project, while the zoning and permitting process is set to begin by mid-2021 and interior demolition anticipated for late-2021. The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2023.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.