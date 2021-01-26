Gardner Museum says security acted fast to thwart further damage by vandal Saturday

“Early Saturday morning (January 23), a man broke the glass of an emergency exit door, threw a suspicious package into the museum a few feet from the door, and fled on bicycle,” the statement said. “Museum Security acted quickly to prevent entry or further damage, and first responders from the Boston Police and Fire Departments responded and secured the scene and evidence.”

The museum provided the account in a written statement.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum said Tuesday that staff “acted quickly” to prevent further damage early Saturday after a vandal broke the glass of an emergency door and tossed a suspicious package into the property before fleeing on a bike.

The statement said Boston police are investigating the act of vandalism. The suspect remains at large.

“Community members wishing to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the [BPD] CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said.

Nothing was stolen from the museum and no one was injured, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, in a phone interview Monday.

“The person made no attempt to enter the building,” Tavares said.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the suspect used a “hard object” to smash a glass exterior door on the Palace Road side of the museum, near the rear of the building, Tavares said.

The suspect discarded the suspicious object before fleeing, and the department’s bomb squad responded to the scene, but no explosives were found, Tavares said.

On March 18, 1990, thieves posing as police officers entered the building and stole 13 works of art. The burglary became one of the best known art heists in history and remains unsolved.

