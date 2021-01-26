What to know as the US Senate deliberates on Gina Raimondo for Commerce Secretary

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m so excited for the new owners of “Friendly’s.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 111,754 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 1,779 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.8 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.5 percent. The state announced 27 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,110. There were 347 people in the hospital, and 59,259 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Governor Gina Raimondo will tout her humble upbringing, sterling credentials, academic and business achievements, and her effort to revamp Rhode Island’s economy on Tuesday when she asks a group of US senators to support her nomination to be President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Commerce.

As is customary, Raimondo has already submitted her written testimony and questionnaire to the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and outgoing Committee Chairman Senator Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, has signaled that he expects Raimondo to be confirmed “relatively soon.”

So what should you know heading into the 10 a.m. hearing? Here’s a sneak peek.

⚓ If you’re wondering why a Republican is chairing the hearing when Democrats now control the Senate (it’s deadlocked at 50-50, but Vice President Kamala Harris has the deciding vote), it’s because the leaders of the two parties haven’t quite reached a deal on a power-sharing agreement.

⚓ For planning purposes, how long do Commerce secretary confirmation hearings typically go? We’re coming off an unusually lengthy hearing for Wilbur Ross, who was President Donald Trump’s nominee. His hearing spanned nearly four hours, but the average time for the last eight confirmed secretaries (dating back to the Clinton administration) is two hours and 14 minutes.

⚓ For the crowd who thinks Rhode Island’s poor standing in various business rankings or Raimondo’s inability to fill the Superman building will sink her nomination, you should know that only one nominee for Commerce secretary in the history of the country has been voted down by the Senate. That honor goes to Lewis Strauss, who was appointed secretary by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958 while Congress was in recess but was voted down in 1959. (That battle made the cover of “Time” magazine.)

⚓ In her questionnaire, Raimondo identified the three biggest challenges facing the Commerce department as responding to economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing structural inequity in the economy, and ensuring that American workers can compete fairly on the global playing field.

⚓ Assuming today goes smoothly, we still don’t know exactly when Raimondo will be confirmed for the job. She is scheduled to give her State of the State address next week, so it’s safe to predict she’ll remain governor until at least that point. We also know Trump’s impeachment trial is on the horizon in the Senate, so Biden will likely be pushing for confirmation sooner than later.

⚓ For more, here’s my story from last week on what two former Commerce secretaries think Raimondo should know about the gig.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Brown University graduate Janet Yellen won approval from the US Senate to become the country’s first female treasury secretary. Read more.

⚓ US Senator Jack Reed announced Monday that Rhode Island will receive $70.4 million in federal funding to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island still hearts Tom Brady. The Providence TV market posted the third-highest rating in the country for the Buccaneers’ victory over the Packers. Read more.

⚓ US Representative David Cicilline, who will serve as an impeachment manager in the Senate trial of former President Trump, was part of the group that delivered the single article of impeachment on Monday. Here’s a picture:

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health I: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker outlined a plan on Monday to add more than 60 injection sites across the state, including three new mass vaccination locations, while moving residents age 65 and over forward in line for the next phase of COVID-19 shots. Read more.

⚓ Health II: Experts say Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine appears to be less effective against the South Africa variant of the virus, so the company is studying whether a booster shot, in addition to the current two-shot regimen, will provide more protection. Read more.

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board writes that it’s time for the US Senate to learn how to function again. Read more.

⚓ Politics: Boston will soon having an acting mayor. Here’s a look at what that means. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY



⚓ Listen: I was the latest guest on Bill Bartholomew’s fantastic podcast. You can listen to me babble here.

⚓ The Rhode Island Senate is set to consider three health-related bills today.

⚓ Who’s ready for a local redistricting battle? Providence’s ward boundary committee will elect a chairperson tonight.

