As Mass. ends restaurant curfews, will R.I. diners take their business across the border?

But having to close at 10 p.m. on weekdays, and just a half hour later on Fridays and Saturdays, means he is missing out on the large groups of late-night diners that would usually sit down after the typical rush, Bisceglia said.

Bisceglia opened Bacco Vino & Contori on Atwells Avenue just three weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses in March. Yet he’s made it work with the state’s rules — spending thousands of dollars to build an outdoor patio outfitted with furniture and plexiglass to safely serve an additional 20 people.

PROVIDENCE — Even with every chair in his 14-seat restaurant filled every night, Federal Hill owner Armando Bisceglia says he is losing an estimated $35,000 each month because of Rhode Island’s mandated business curfew.

Advertisement

And now, Bisceglia and other Rhode Island restaurant owners are expecting it to get worse.

In neighboring Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker lifted his state’s 9:30 p.m. COVID-related curfew on businesses this week. Restaurateurs in the Bay State rejoiced, but Rhode Island business owners say they fear that local diners will cross the border to choose eateries with fewer restrictions, further straining an industry that has struggled throughout the pandemic.

“I’m concerned,” said Bisceglia to a Boston Globe reporter. “Valentine’s Day weekend is two days of good business. This needs to be resolved before then. It has to be.”

Some lawmakers in Rhode Island have called for an end to the curfew for restaurants under the current COVID-19 regulations. City councils in Smithfield, Cranston, and East Providence each passed bipartisan resolutions that urged Governor Gina M. Raimondo to ease business restrictions.

“We’re proud Massachusetts was able to make this change, but we’re not naive to the fact that Rhode Island businesses will hurt because of it,” said Cranston Councilman Vice President Edward Brady, who crafted the resolution and also co-owns the Thirsty Beaver Pub & Grub LLC, which has locations in Cranston, Smithfield, and Foxborough, Mass. “We won’t have a fighting chance of survival” if Rhode Island doesn’t lift the curfew, he said. “We’ve adapted, we know how to operate efficiently and safely.”

Advertisement

But Raimondo hasn’t budged on the issue, and her office hasn’t taken questions from the press in weeks, including requests to comment for this story. The silence has only made those in the hospitality industry more uneasy.

“We’re not expecting to flip the switch tomorrow for normalcy. We will still have a tough road ahead,” said Rick Simone, executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association. “But these restaurants need a chance to prevent mass closures in the next two to three months.”

Dale Venturini, president and chief executive of the R.I. Hospitality Association, said that while it’s uplifting to see restaurant restrictions being eased elsewhere, she has asked incoming Governor Dan McKee to develop a clear, phased plan for reopening the state’s economy to reduce the restrictions on the hospitality industry while balancing public safety.

McKee’s office did not respond to questions on whether he planned to lift the curfew on businesses.

Since the start of the pandemic, 20 restaurants have closed permanently while another 100 remain “in hibernation,” according to hospitality association.

But as Baker axed the Massachusetts curfew altogether, without a phased plan, some Rhode Island residents remain confused as to the reasoning behind the different state regulations.

Advertisement

“I don’t really think getting dinner in southern Massachusetts will affect COVID-19 numbers anymore than staying [in Rhode Island],” said Brooke Early of Cranston, who said she will likely cross the border to visit Massachusetts restaurants at some point.

Samantha Burnett, a city clerk in East Providence who primarily works with restaurant owners, said the newly relaxed rules in Massachusetts will keep her in Rhode Island.

“I feel Massachusetts might have been premature about widening the restrictions as much as they have. I would have preferred to see a more gradual change,” said Burnett. “I would place more trust in restaurants in this process. Restaurants understand the brevity of being compliant. If there are ones out there not being compliant then they [should] lose the privilege of being open extended hours.”

But employees of local hideaways remain frustrated.

Alex Rezendez of East Providence is a bartender at JL Dana’s Sports Lounge in North Providence, a place that is usually packed with live entertainment and dancing — and where she makes most of her tips after 11 p.m. With the state-mandated restrictions and curfew, JL Dana’s is only open Thursday through Saturday, and most of the staff can only work one shift each while collecting unemployment to make ends meet.

“With the early curfew, people don’t really have the time to get out of work, go home to do what they need to, and go out anymore,” said Rezendez, a single mom of a 15-year-old daughter. “And while I rather give where I live, not everyone is thinking that way.”

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.