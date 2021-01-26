Man killed when fire engulfs Natick home

The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.

A man was killed early Tuesday when a massive fire engulfed his home on Longfellow Road in Natick, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

A woman who also lives in the home managed to escape, Natick Fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office along with Natick fire and police.

This is developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.