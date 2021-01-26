One person injured in explosion at a Greenfield home

One person was rushed to the hospital following an explosion at a home in Greenfield Tuesday afternoon.
At 1:10 p.m. the Greenfield Fire Department wrote on Facebook that firefighters were actively battling a fire at the home on Prospect Street and crews were using aerial ladders to access the fire through the roof.
Firefighters were unable to enter the building due to the building being compromised from the explosion, the post said.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation and fire officials are urging the public to avoid the area.
