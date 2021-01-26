Quincy school board member picked to fill open City Council seat

The Quincy City Council has chosen Anthony Andronico, a member of the city’s School Committee, to fill an opening on the nine-member council.

Andronico will take over as Ward 2 councilor until the term expires in December of 2021, according to the council’s Clerk of Committee, Jennifer Manning. He replaces Brad Croall, who resigned for personal reasons on Jan. 19 after nine years in the position. Because Croall had run unopposed in the 2019 election, the council selected his successor at a Jan. 25 virtual meeting.

Five candidates applied for the position: Andronico; local attorneys Richard Ash and Kenneth Augen; Mary Jo Brogna, a nurse and member of the Quincy College Board of Governors; and Dana Harkin, president of the Penn’s Hill Neighborhood Association.