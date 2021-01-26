A slippery commute home, with snow accumulating overnight

As clouds thicken during Tuesday afternoon, the snow will start to spread over the area between roughly 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. For those of you commuting, it's possible there are some slippery spots late in the drive home.

A frontal system will move north later today and bring a period of snow this evening. This snow will not amount to a lot, generally a coating to a few inches as one travels from Cape Cod to Worcester County. Nevertheless, Logan airport should see measurable snowfall, taking this year in Boston out of first place for the lowest January snowfall.

January 2021 will not go down as a snowy month in the record books, but the ultimate snowfall total has yet to be determined.

The snow will taper off overnight with some residual snow showers actually lasting into Thursday. While most of the accumulation will have occurred by sunrise tomorrow, there might be another inch or two, especially along the coastline through midmorning Thursday. This second batch of snowfall is the result of an ocean storm and the backlash around the western edge.

Advertisement

A big ocean storm will be hundreds of miles out to sea Thursday. Tropical Tidbits





A general 1- to 4-inch snowfall is likely across most of southern New England. NOAA

If this storm had come closer, we would be looking at a major nor’easter, but it’s not in the cards. Even with the ocean storm out at sea, it will be seasonable on Thursday with temperatures above freezing.

This means any snow showers that do fall could actually melt on the pavement, but accumulate on the existing snow or grassy surfaces.

Thursday will be milder before the cold air arrives at night. NOAA

This ocean storm will allow a blast of very cold air to arrive Thursday night and continue into the first half of the weekend. Wind chills during Friday and Saturday mornings will be below zero across nearly the entire area with actual temperatures in the single digits. This is definitely the coldest air of the winter so far, and frankly could end up being the coldest air we see the entire winter. But it’s a little early to start making that prediction.

Cold modified arctic air arrives Thursday night with single-digit temperatures. COD Weather

Once this cold air relaxes a little bit, another storm system is going to start to approach. The timing of this next system seems to be Monday or Tuesday. This looks to be a little more juicy in terms of moisture so that if there is an area that receives all snow, it could be quite significant.

Advertisement

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.