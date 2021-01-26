Somerville library now offering outdoor Wi-Fi

The Somerville Public Library recently found a way to provide patrons with free Wi-Fi service even while its buildings remain closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The library recently established an outdoor Wi-Fi area in the front courtyard of its main building at 79 Highland Ave. The pop-up features four socially distanced open-air workstations, each with a high-speed Wi-Fi connection, a small table and chairs, and a canopy umbrella overhead. The structures also are heated and lit with string lanterns.

Library patrons can use their own devices in the space for now, but the library plans to make Chromebooks available in the future. CultureHouse, a nonprofit that activates unused public spaces, designed and installed the structures, and volunteers from another organization, Mass Mesh, arranged for the Wi-Fi connection.