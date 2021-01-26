Teachers unions ‘alarmed’ after Massachusetts educators move down in vaccination priority list

Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Beth Kontos, president of American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, and Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, said the new prioritization, which is based on a federal recommendation, “will significantly delay the vaccination of educators and slow down a safe return to more in-person learning in public schools and colleges,” they wrote in a joint press release.

“The governor keeps pushing schools to reopen for in-person learning more quickly, regardless of the risks to staff and students, yet he has just made it much harder to do that safely,” Kontos said in the statement.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that people who are ages 65 and older will move up in priority during Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination process. This puts them just after people who are ages 75 and older. People with two or more comorbidities will become eligible for vaccines at the same time as people 65 and older.

The next priority group in Phase 2 will then include a variety of essential workers, including early education and K-12 employees. Transit, grocery, utility, and food employees, plus many other categories, are also included in this group. School nurses and other therapists and behavioral health staff are already eligible to be vaccinated.

The union leaders had not opposed the state’s initial vaccine prioritization plan, which put them at the second prioritization group in Phase 2, under only people with two or more comorbidities. With Monday’s changes, they are now expecting vaccinations to be delayed for educators “by several weeks or more.”

“It is an outrage that once again the people impacted by this decision have to find out about it at a press conference at the same time as everyone else, with no advance notice,” Najimy wrote in a statement. “Our members, our students, and their families feel like pawns in a chess game — a game whose rules keep changing.”

Najimy is also frustrated that the state hasn’t set up a concrete plan for vaccinating public school staff members. She said some districts are already creating their own.

“It’s like the Hunger Games,” Najimy said in the statement. “They are forcing communities to compete with one another for a scarce resource rather than establishing a fair system with clear rules. The Baker administration must do a better job of balancing the needs of people at risk because of age and other factors with recognizing that people working with students need to be vaccinated.”

The union leaders also said that higher education faculty and staff members, as well as municipal librarians, should be moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process.

“If you are required to work with students in person — which thousands of educators have been doing for months now — you should be vaccinated as soon as possible for the sake of your colleagues, students, and the family members those children could infect, as well as the larger community,” Tang said in a statement. “To increase the number of students back in schools, we need to prioritize vaccinating educators.”

