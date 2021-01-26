These maps show how much snow to expect across Massachusetts tonight and tomorrow

The advisory is also in effect for all of Connecticut and northern Rhode Island, where up to 3 inches could fall in Providence.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts across western and central parts of the state, where snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Light snow is expected in Boston and eastern Massachusetts, with 1 to 3 inches expected to fall by Wednesday.

Snow has started falling in southern New England, with as much as 6 inches expected in parts of Massachusetts through Wednesday.

Most of the accumulation is expected to take place before 8 p.m., forecasters said, before transitioning to a wintry mix into Wednesday. In the areas under the advisory, a patch of dry air is expected to move in late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, which may result in a freezing drizzle, forecasters said.

Forecasters warned residents to expect slippery road conditions that could affect the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

This map shows the advisories in effect as of Tuesday afternoon. National Weather Service

By Wednesday evening, Boston is expected to see 2 inches of snow, while central Massachusetts communities like Worcester and Fitchburg are expected to see the most snow with 4 and 5 inches respectively.

This map shows how much snow is expected across the state by Wednesday evening. National Weather Service

Snow began accumulating on roads by 3 p.m. Tuesday near Springfield, the weather service said, and it is expected to start at various times in other communities. Boston and South Shore communities will see snow by 6 p.m.

This map shows what time snow is expected to begin falling in Massachusetts communities. National Weather Service

The bulk of the snowfall in the eastern part of the state is expected to take place from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. Two inches are expected to fall in parts of central Massachusetts and eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, by 1 a.m.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall in Massachusetts from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. National Weather Service

The amount of snow falling will drop in the overnight hours, with less than an inch of snow expected in most communities across the state between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

This map shows how much snow is expected across Massachusetts from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. National Weather Service

