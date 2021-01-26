Biden names his personal doctor, Kevin O’Connor, to be White House physician

At 78, Biden is the oldest president in United States history. His selection of O’Connor brings aboard a doctor with whom he has a long-standing personal relationship.

O’Connor, a retired Army colonel, succeeds Dr. Sean P. Conley in a role that drew unusual scrutiny during President Donald Trump’s administration amid accusations that he and his predecessor had exaggerated Trump’s health.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has selected his longtime physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, to serve as his doctor in the White House, an official said Monday.

O’Connor was the physician to Biden when he was vice president and continued to serve as his physician after he left office. “He’s never asked me if I am a Republican or a Democrat,” O’Connor once said of Biden.

An osteopathic physician, O’Connor began serving as a doctor at the White House in 2006, when President George W. Bush was in office.

In December 2019, Biden’s campaign released a three-page memo from O’Connor in which he described Biden as “healthy” and “vigorous,” adding that he was “fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief.”

Three decades earlier, Biden, then a senator from Delaware, had a life-threatening health scare. In 1988, just months after ending his first presidential bid, he had emergency surgery for a brain aneurysm. He had another operation months later for a second brain aneurysm and returned to the Senate that year after a lengthy absence. O’Connor wrote in his 2019 memo that Biden “has never had any recurrences of any aneurysms.”

More recently, after Biden’s election in November, O’Connor provided information about Biden’s condition after he slipped while playing with one of his dogs and fractured his foot.

O’Connor’s hiring was reported earlier on Monday by ABC News. His predecessor, Conley, was thrust in the spotlight after Trump announced in early October that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was subsequently hospitalized. But Conley quickly drew criticism for making misleading comments about Trump’s condition; one infectious disease expert described him as “a spin doctor, not a medical doctor,” and Conley admitted that he had sought to “reflect the upbeat attitude” of Trump.

Conley is being reassigned in the Navy, according to the official who confirmed O’Connor’s hiring.

Conley succeeded Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, who had spoken in glowing terms about Trump’s health. He declared in 2018 that the former president had “incredible genes” and said, “I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old.”

Later that year, Trump nominated Jackson to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jackson withdrew from consideration after accusations of inappropriate workplace behavior, and Trump later named him as his chief medical adviser.

Jackson is now serving in Washington in a different capacity: as a member of Congress. In November, he was elected to the House as a Republican from Texas.