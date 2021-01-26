Mass. reports 2,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 41 new deaths

The state appears to have passed the peak of its second surge. The seven-day average of cases has been trending downward since it reached a peak of 6,120 on Jan. 12. But officials are worried about the arrival of new variants that could fuel another rise. A third case of the British variant has been detected in Massachusetts, the DPH said Tuesday .

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 41 to 13,930, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,215 Tuesday, while the seven-day average was 3,931.

The department said 85,395 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,951 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital. That is down from 1,955 the previous day.

The DPH also reported that 49,701 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.09 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,067, bringing that total to 458,143.





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 4.77 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 6.4 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.