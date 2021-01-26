McConnell warns of ‘scorched-earth Senate’ if Democrats kill filibuster

Both senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, had previously said they opposed ditching the rule, and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York, declared victory Tuesday, thanking McConnell for accepting ’'exactly what Democrats proposed from the start.’'

McConnell delivered his admonition less than a day after he signaled that he would move forward with a power-sharing agreement governing operations of the 50-50 Senate — after two Democratic senators made public assurances that they would not support eliminating the filibuster.

WASHINGTON — Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats on Tuesday that Republicans would counter any attempt to eliminate the filibuster, the 60-vote supermajority requirement to move most legislation, with ’'immediate chaos’' that would grind the chamber and the Democratic governing agenda to a halt.

Advertisement

’'I’m glad we’re finally able to get the Senate up and running,’' Schumer said. ’'My only regret is that it took so long.’'

But McConnell, speaking after Schumer, said it was Republicans who had secured a victory by ensuring that the filibuster is not in immediate peril. He went on to describe in detail how the GOP would respond if Democrats changed their position and moved to eliminate the filibuster to pass their agenda.

Republicans, he said, would exercise their rights to object to routine business and demand frequent quorum calls — procedural feints that would grind business to a standstill and require senators and Vice President Kamala Harris to be on constant standby for roll-call votes.

’'None of us on either side want to live in a scorched-earth Senate,’' McConnell said. ’'This gambit would not speed the Democrats’ ambitions. It would delay them terribly. And it would hamstring the Biden presidency over a power grab which the president has spent decades warning against and still opposes.’'

Advertisement

The ultimatum represents the latest increase of Senate tensions that date back decades as routine cooperation has given way to a more partisan atmosphere on Capitol Hill and in the nation at large.

While the filibuster has been used by the minority party to block legislation for generations — most notably to bottle up civil rights bills in the 1950s and 1960s — its use has become increasingly routine over the past decade, leading to successive moves by Senate majorities to scale back its effects.

After Democrats blocked some of President George W. Bush’s judicial nominees, Republicans responded with a broader blockade of President Barack Obama’s nominees and agenda. In 2013, Democrats led by Senator Harry Reid, Democrat from Nevada, moved to eliminate the filibuster requirement for executive branch nominees and lower-court judges. The Republican majority under McConnell then extended the exemption to Supreme Court nominees in 2017 and moved to change the rules again two years later to more quickly handle President Trump’s confirmations.

McConnell said Tuesday that a further escalation would mean Senate business would move at ’'a snail’s pace’' and ’'drain comity and consent from this body to a degree that would be unparalleled in living memory.’'

He also issued a broader warning aimed not only at Democratic lawmakers but also the constellation of liberal advocacy groups who are pushing Democrats to change the rules so they can advance key agenda items such as climate legislation, civil rights expansions, new policing standards, and more.

’'At some point the shoe would find its way to the other foot,’' McConnell said, saying Republicans would move forward with abortion restrictions, elimination of business regulations, a border wall, attacks on union organizing, and other items.

Advertisement

’'You get the picture,’' he added. ’'Taking that plunge would not be some progressive dream. It would be a nightmare — I guarantee it.’'

McConnell’s threats probably will not defuse the tension in the Democratic ranks over whether to ’'go nuclear’' in the future, as Senate rules changes have come to be called by members of both major political parties. But the agreement to move forward with the power-sharing deal probably means the issue is on the back burner.

That deal means that committees can be reconstituted with new members and Democratic chairs after a five-day standoff in which the GOP kept control of most committees despite Democrats having a majority on the floor, thanks to Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

The initial centerpiece of the Biden administration’s legislative agenda is a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package. While Republicans have given Biden’s proposal a chilly reception, Democrats are ready to move forward using special budget procedures that can skirt a filibuster under the current Senate rules rather than eliminate the filibuster entirely.

Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat from Illinois, the majority whip, responded to McConnell’s warnings by asking him to consider his own role in creating the long-brewing standoff.

’'The filibuster was rarely used in this United States Senate. . . . It changed under the senator from Kentucky’s leadership,’' he said. ’'There comes a time when we should act, and to merely let every issue get mired down in a 60-vote requirement and filibuster and nothing come out of this chamber as a result, cannot be what our Founding Fathers envisioned for the role of the United States Senate.’'