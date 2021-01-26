People 75 and older can sign up for coronavirus vaccine beginning Wednesday

The state “will keep updating this map on a regular basis. The website is where everybody should go for information on when they can get a vaccine and where they can get it. The map allows those who are eligible to make appointments at a site that’s convenient to them. Vaccination sites are established in every region to provide maximum efficiency, geographic spread, and equity for our residents,” Baker said. “And our goal is to keep building capacity.”

“Residents aged 75 and older will be able to make their appointments online beginning Wednesday through sites on our vaccination map” at the website, mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap , Governor Charlie Baker said at a Monday news conference.

Massachusetts residents who are 75 and older can sign up Wednesday to get the coronavirus vaccine and they can start getting their shots next Monday, state officials said, directing people to a state website for more information.

The website offers a map of vaccine locations and information on how to schedule an appointment at them and prove you’re eligible for a shot.

“It’s going to be important for people to go to the website, click on the site that’s closest to you, and and determine if, in fact, you’re eligible, and, if you are, make an appointment,” Baker said.

The site doesn’t offer a single signup, but instead links to different signups at different sites. Baker said he felt it should be for “most folks a pretty easy way” to sign up.

The site was titled “COVID-19 vaccine locations for individuals in Phase 1” as of Tuesday morning, but it included a note saying that those 75 and older, who are at the beginning of Phase 2, will be eligible to sign up Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, January 27, individuals 75 or older can begin making appointments for dates February 1 or later,” the site says.

The site says people should “sign up for your appointment in advance using the link or phone number included in the site location’s details. Please note, the vaccine requires two doses. You must receive the same vaccine for doses one and two, and therefore you must receive both doses at the same site location.”

“All sites require appointments,” the website says.

“Individuals must present proof of their eligibility to receive the vaccine. Some sites require individuals to attest to their eligibility as part of the online appointment scheduling process. All other sites will accept the Commonwealth’s Self Attestation form, which can be filled out online. Residents should be prepared to present this form in a hard copy or electronically at their appointment,” the website says.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said that the state was trying to reach elders who might not be computer-savvy through a “massive communication” sent by the Executive Office of Elder Affairs on Monday to local councils on aging and community groups.

“We’re really putting the message out to community groups who are well connected to this to help folks,” Sudders said.

Officials said that people who were part of Phase 1 are still welcome to get their shots as Phase 2 begins.

“There are many people in Phase 1 who have waited to get the vaccine and they remain eligible to book an appointment at one of our vaccine sites,” said Sudders.

The website as of midday Tuesday listed 65 vaccination sites, but state officials said Monday that 103 sites would be open this week, with the capacity to administer 242,000 doses per week. That number is expected to rise to 165 by mid-February, with capacity to administer 305,000 doses per week. Baker said Monday the actual number of doses that get administered will depend on several variables, including the availability of doses from the federal government.

State officials on Monday, at the same time, acknowledged that hundreds of thousands of doses are sitting on freezer shelves in hospitals and the warehouses of pharmacies serving senior care sites.









