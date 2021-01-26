Political notebook: GOP in Oregon asserts Capitol rampage was ploy to discredit Trump

Last week, the state party released a resolution passed by its executive committee that says the operation was meant to undermine Trump and give more power to President Joe Biden, citing conspiracy websites by John Solomon and the Trump-friendly Epoch Times.

The state Republican Party in Oregon isn’t just backing former president Donald Trump in the face of a second impeachment charge, which asserts he incited the mob rampage of the US Capitol three weeks ago, the party’s official position now claims that the entire insurrection was a ’’false flag’' staged to discredit the GOP and silence Trump’s supporters.

’'The violence at the Capitol was a ‘false flag’ operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans; this provided the sham motivation to impeach President Trump in order to advance the Democratic goal of seizing total power,’' the resolution says.

State Republican Parties nationwide have been castigating members for opposing Trump, voting to impeach him, and certifying Biden’s victory. Over the weekend, the Arizona Republican Party voted to censure former senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, the widow of the late senator John McCain, for not being loyal to Trump, and Governor Doug Ducey for certifying Trump’s loss In the state. Hours after Representative Tom Rice, Republican of South Carolina, voted to impeach Trump, the chairman of that state’s GOP released a scathing statement, blasting the congressman’s decision.

Washington Post

Donald Trump opens office to continue his agenda

Former president Donald Trump has opened an office to “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration, according to a statement released Monday night.

The ex-president’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, created a new e-mail distribution system via one of his private companies for Trump’s statements because the 2020 campaign’s e-mail infrastructure has been suspended by the vendor it had been using, Campaign Monitor, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A slew of technology platforms excised Trump accounts or subgroups, including those on Twitter, Facebook, Shopify, Twitch, and Instagram, after the Jan. 6 riot by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

The statement from the office of Donald J. Trump was issued less than an hour before House Democrats crossed the US Capitol to deliver an article of impeachment against the former president to the Senate. That sets in motion Trump’s second impeachment trial. He is accused of inciting the mob that broke into the Capitol as Congress was about to certify the results of the election he lost to Joe Biden.

One of Parscale’s companies, Nucleus, built an e-mail distribution system meant to circumvent outside vendors. Aides want to prevent media companies from silencing Trump in the future, one of the people said.

The letterhead on the statement indicated that the office will operate out of Palm Beach, where Trump moved after leaving the White House last week.

Also on Monday, a Trump adviser said he had no plans to break from the Republican Party to pursue a third party.

Bloomberg News

Twitter bans account of MyPillow CEO

Twitter has banned MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell for amplifying misinformation, the latest blow to the ally of former president Donald Trump.

Lindell was ’'permanently suspended’' for repeatedly violating the company’s civic integrity policy, a Twitter spokeswoman said in an e-mail. It was not immediately clear which tweets spurred the action, but the policy — implemented after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob— prohibits postings that mislead people about civic processes, including false claims about election outcomes.

Lindell’s continued allegations of widespread election fraud, for which there is no evidence, recently led to the threat of a costly lawsuit and the resignation of a board member from his Minnesota-based bedding company. Several prominent retailers have dropped the MyPillow brand, some citing low demand.

But Lindell has charged ahead, making him one of the most prominent Trump allies who has refused to back down from fraud claims in the weeks since rioters stormed the Capitol seeking to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election. Five people died in the attack, including a police officer, and dozens of police officers were injured.

In interviews Monday, Lindell doubled down on his claims, saying his focus now is to bring to light evidence of ’'all the new machine fraud’' that he says has emerged in the past few weeks. His target has primarily been Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of voting machines.

’'It’s mostly Dominion where we have all our evidence,’' he said. ’'I hope they do sue me, because we have all the evidence.’'

Lawyers for Dominion have taken legal action against other Trump allies, filing a $1.3 billion lawsuit on Monday against Rudy Giuliani, who has represented Trump and played a key role in pushing election-rigging allegations. The company also filed a lawsuit against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and sent a letter to Lindell last month, accusing him of participating in a ’'vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion.’'

Asked about Lindell’s comments, Tom Clare, a lawyer representing Dominion, said in a statement that the firm is focused on the Powell and Giuliani lawsuits.

’'There will be additional lawsuits, and we are continuing to take an evidence-based look at others who orchestrated and amplified the disinformation campaign,’' Clare said.

Washington Post

Liberal group to monitor jobs of ex-Trump staffers

Companies that hire people who worked as top aides to former president Donald Trump will be identified by a new liberal watchdog group formed to track the employment of ex-senior administration officials.

The Campaign Against Corporate Complicity, which kicks off Tuesday, said it’s building a list of former officials and aides who were involved in what the group says were the Trump administration’s most controversial actions.

The group said the initiative, which started in the fall, gained momentum after Trump egged on supporters who broke into the US Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress prepared to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. The organization also cited the administration’s policy of separating migrant families and its response to the coronavirus pandemic among examples of acts and decisions it’s taking into account.

The Campaign Against Corporate Complicity was formed by two public-interest groups in Washington, American Oversight and Accountable.US, which specialize in public records requests and research. Although they call themselves nonpartisan, they count significant staffing from Democratic and progressive groups and don’t disclose funding.

Among the former officials on group’s list are former interior secretary David Bernhardt, former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser Stephen Miller, former homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and former acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf, a spokeswoman for the group said.

Bloomberg News