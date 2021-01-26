Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Price Chopper locations gear up to offer COVID vaccine

Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts might be able to do so at their local grocery store.

Massachusetts is one of the first states in the US to launch what is called the COVID-19 CDC Pharmacy Partnership — Phase 1, which utilizes CVS, Walgreens, and grocery store pharmacies to administer the vaccine. Last week, the program had a soft launch at about 15 CVS and Walgreens locations, but the effort was expected to begin expanding on Monday, bringing grocery stores into the mix.

Stop & Shop on Tuesday announced that vaccinations at some of its stores across the state have already begun. The company said its pharmacies can safely store and administer the vaccine from Cambridge biotech Moderna.