Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Price Chopper locations gear up to offer COVID vaccine

Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts might be able to do so at their local grocery store.
Massachusetts is one of the first states in the US to launch what is called the COVID-19 CDC Pharmacy Partnership — Phase 1, which utilizes CVS, Walgreens, and grocery store pharmacies to administer the vaccine. Last week, the program had a soft launch at about 15 CVS and Walgreens locations, but the effort was expected to begin expanding on Monday, bringing grocery stores into the mix.
Stop & Shop on Tuesday announced that vaccinations at some of its stores across the state have already begun. The company said its pharmacies can safely store and administer the vaccine from Cambridge biotech Moderna.
Those eligible to receive a shot based on the state’s vaccination timeline can schedule an appointment using Stop & Shop’s online scheduling system. Once they enter their zip code, the website will display stores that have available appointments within a 30-mile radius. The Stop & Shop scheduling site will begin accepting appointments for individuals 75 and older starting Feb. 1. That group is prioritized in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination timeline.
Several other supermarket chains in Massachusetts will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine as well. Hannaford Supermarkets has purchased additional freezers and trained its pharmacy staff to administer the vaccine. Stores in Leominster, Middleborough, Taunton, Uxbridge, and Waltham are listed on its website as vaccination locations. The supermarket also has an online scheduling system similar to Stop & Shop.
Price Chopper said it will begin scheduling vaccination appointments in Massachusetts on Friday, with appointments for those 75 and older starting Feb. 1.
Big Y said, based on information from federal and state authorities, it believes the vaccine will be in its stores “sometime in early February,” and Wegmans did not have any updates on its website about its role in the state’s vaccination plan.
