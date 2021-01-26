These businesses can reopen next week as Boston eases some COVID-19 restrictions

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Tuesday that Boston would move to the next step of Massachusetts’ reopening plan as positive COVID-19 cases in the city continue to trend downward.
Boston had been in a modified Phase 2, Step 2 and will return to Phase 3, Step 1 on Feb. 1, Walsh announced, a move that allows a number of businesses to reopen.
These businesses were previously closed and can reopen at 25 percent capacity next week:
- Indoor fitness centers and health clubs, including cardio, weight rooms, locker rooms, yoga, barre, cross-fit, and spin studios, indoor swimming pools, and indoor racket courts and gyms
- Movie theaters
- Museums
- Aquariums
- Indoor recreational and athletic facilities
- Indoor recreational venues with potential for low contact, including batting cages, driving ranges, bowling alleys, and rock climbing
- Sightseeing and other organized tours, including bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, and whale watching
- Indoor historical spaces and sites
- Indoor event spaces, including meeting rooms, ballrooms, private party rooms, and social clubs
- Indoor and outdoor gaming arcades
Limits on indoor gatherings, including at private homes, remain limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.
Walsh said the city has seen improved positive daily case numbers after seeing a surge in cases earlier this month as a result of holiday gatherings in December.
Advertisement
Walsh’s announcement comes as Governor Charlie Baker last week said he was lifting an early closure order and the stay-at-home advisory across the state, measures that went into effect on Monday. That allowed a number of businesses, including restaurants and bars, to stay open past the 9:30 p.m. curfew, and the state no longer asked residents to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.